NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 18, 2022–

Bookkeeper360 disrupts traditional business accounting by leveraging its proprietary technology and services to streamline and integrate back-office, management reporting, advisory, payroll, and tax solutions. Today, Bookkeeper360 announced the completion of its seed capital raise round. This round was filled by new strategic partners, customers, and previous investors of Bookkeeper360, who are also Angel Investors of Etsy.com.

Nick Pasquarosa, founder and CEO of Bookkeeper360, said, “The future for Bookkeeper360 has never been brighter. We have seen an enormous increase in demand for our accounting and advisory services, and on average, our customers are accessing our app more frequently than ever before. We are excited to continue developing solutions to help our customers grow faster and more efficiently. I’ve never been prouder of our team and value our customers who trust Bookkeeper360 to handle their finances.”

In the past 14 months, Bookkeeper360 has grown its team by 120% and now supports nearly 1,000 customers nationwide between its software and a full suite of accounting, advisory, tax, payroll, and back-office solutions. This includes three new directors that have joined to oversee its software engineering, advisory, and customer onboarding departments. In October 2022, Bookkeeper360 will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Bookkeeper360 currently has integrations with Xero, Quickbooks Online, and Gusto Payroll. The company plans to expand its existing integrations to additional marketplaces and operational platforms and integrate capital and lending products for Bookkeeper360’s hyper-growth customer base. Bookkeeper360 aims to be the single go-to platform for all small business needs.

New strategic investor and CEO of National Business Capital, Joe Camberato, says, “I couldn’t be more excited to invest and partner with Bookkeeper360. Both of our organizations share the same mission: to help small business owners GROW and make it easier for them to grow fast. We speak to business owners daily; bookkeeping and accounting are one of the biggest challenges as they grow and scale. Bookkeeper360 saves businesses money by not having a costly internal accounting team. Their tech-enabled platform gives SMB owners a Fortune 500, easy-to-understand view into their company’s cash flow and financials.”

A customer of Bookkeeper360, Rob Basso, also joined this capital raise and said, “As an entrepreneur who has exited twice to publicly traded companies, I understand the value of organized finances. I became a customer of Bookkeeper360 back in 2020 while scaling my previous venture and thought so highly of the value and service I received that I decided to become an investor. I look forward to continuing to see Nick and his team further their mission to support businesses and release new disruptive technologies.”

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a fintech accounting solution for small businesses. Bookkeeper360’s product offerings include SaaS business intelligence tools and tech-enabled accounting, advisory, back-office, payroll, and tax services provided by its 100% U.S. Based team of CPAs and accounting experts.

