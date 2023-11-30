NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 30, 2023–

BuildRI, a leading provider of responsible investment insights, is pleased to unveil the leading responsible investment programs within the European alternative investment sector for the year 2023.

Throughout the course of the year, BuildRI’s team of seasoned analysts has assessed multiple alternative investment firms, employing a comprehensive set of 32 responsible investment and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. These criteria encompass the integration and maturity level of responsible investment policies, programs, and practices adopted by these firms. It is worth noting that the evaluation criteria are closely aligned with industry-leading ESG and responsible investment standards and frameworks. The data utilized for evaluation is primarily sourced from publicly-disclosed or self-reported information.

Comprehensive rankings, benchmarking data, and additional information about each leading firm is available on the BuildRI platform for its members.

The leading responsible investment programs in the European Private Equity category are as follows:

For the European Middle Market Private Equity category, the leading responsible investment programs are represented by:

Additional Details

About BuildRI

BuildRI is a mission-driven organization providing a standardized Responsible Investment (RI) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform and ratings system to investment managers, asset owners and limited partners, and lenders. BuildRI is a single source of trust for investment managers and their limited partners, helping to assess, support and highlight managers and portfolio companies who prioritize responsible investment practices. BuildRI’s affiliates have provided strategic reporting services to the world’s leading organizations since 1999. To learn more, please visit www.build-ri.com.

