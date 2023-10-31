LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 31, 2023–

RAD AI, the leader in AI-driven marketing and communication solutions, today welcomed Casey Terrell to its advisory board. Terrell brings over 15 years of marketing leadership experience in the hospitality sector and plays a pivotal role in driving AI adoption for unbiased marketing strategies that enhance customer experiences in the industry.

As the Chief Marketing Officer at SPB Hospitality, Terrell leads the marketing strategy for a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands with a national footprint spanning hundreds of locations. His expertise in marketing technology, marketing communications and hospitality has propelled digital transformation, digital marketing, advertising, and brand initiatives that have significantly enhanced customer experiences, loyalty, and retention.

RAD AI specializes in AI-driven marketing and communication solutions, and its unique approach focuses on eradicating bias in content decision-making and providing marketing professionals with AI-driven creative direction. Its innovative AI technology equips brands with actionable insights for influencer marketing and content creation, transforming customer engagement and loyalty.

Jeremy Barnett, CEO of RAD AI, said, “Casey’s wealth of experience in marketing and his dedication to enhancing customer experiences align perfectly with our mission at RAD AI. His insights will be invaluable in championing AI adoption in the hospitality industry, helping brands create more personalized and unbiased marketing strategies.”

Terrell expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “RAD AI’s approach to AI-driven marketing is incredibly innovative and timely. I’m excited to work with the team to further enhance customer experiences within the hospitality sector.”

This appointment comes at a time when the hospitality industry is increasingly embracing AI technology to create more personalized and engaging marketing strategies. RAD AI’s AI-powered solutions align perfectly with this trend and offer an opportunity for brands to leverage AI-driven marketing and communication to improve customer experiences.

As an advisor, Terrell will lead initiatives to implement RAD AI’s technology for unbiased marketing and communications in the hospitality industry. His role will involve guiding brands to adopt RAD AI’s cutting-edge technology for unbiased marketing and communication strategies.

For more information about RAD AI and its innovative AI-driven marketing and communication solutions, please visit https://www.radintel.ai.

About RAD AI:

RAD AI is a leading innovator in AI-driven marketing and communication solutions. The company’s technology focuses on eradicating bias in content decision-making and providing brands with actionable insights for influencer marketing and content creation. RAD AI’s mission is to transform customer engagement and loyalty through unbiased marketing and communication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031865363/en/

Katie Gerber

(408) 799-5864

katiegerber@radintel.ai