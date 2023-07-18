TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 18, 2023–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce it has provided growth capital financing to ConnectCPA, an industry leading provider of cloud-based accounting and bookkeeping services. The financing will be used to propel ConnectCPA’s product development and expand its market footprint.

Founded in 2013, ConnectCPA is an online-based external finance department for scaling companies that provides clients with real-time financial insights while facilitating more streamlined business decisions for founders and finance teams.

“Traditional accounting methods can be complex and time-consuming for many businesses,” said Mike Pinkus, Co-founder of ConnectCPA. “Our platform is designed to simplify these processes by offering efficient, real-time, and proactive accounting solutions. The backing from CIBC Innovation Banking is a significant step forward in our growth journey.”

“We’re particularly excited to support ConnectCPA’s efforts to redefine accounting and financial management through innovative digital strategies,” said Robert Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “ConnectCPA is filling a gap as more companies look to streamline bookkeeping.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking offers strategic advice, cash management, and funding to innovative companies across North America, the UK, and selected European countries throughout their business cycle, from start-up to IPO and beyond. With a robust presence across multiple global locations, the team extends its expertise across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management, and capital markets businesses.

About ConnectCPA

ConnectCPA is a frontrunner in providing cloud-based accounting and online bookkeeping services, offering real-time financial insights and aiding in more streamlined business decisions. The platform specializes in bookkeeping, controllership, payroll, accounts payable and corporate tax compliance. Catering to a wide variety of corporations and startups, ConnectCPA simplifies financial management and empowers businesses to navigate their financial journeys effectively. For more information, visit www.connectcpa.ca, email at admin@connectcpa.ca, or follow @connectcpa on LinkedIn.

