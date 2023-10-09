SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 9, 2023–

Circle Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company advancing the discovery and development of intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place from October 11-15, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentation are as follows: Title: Novel orally bioavailable macrocycles that target cyclin A and B elicit antitumor activity in breast cancer patient-derived xenograft models Presenter: Mariana Paes Dias, Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain Abstract Number: LB_C04 Session: Poster Session C Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 12:30-4:00 p.m.

ABOUT CIRCLE PHARMA’S CYCLIN A/B INHIBITOR PROGRAM

Circle Pharma has developed an orally bioavailable macrocycle with dual cyclin A and B inhibitory activity that drives synthetic lethality in multiple tumor types. In biochemical and cellular studies, Circle’s cyclin A/B inhibitor has been shown to potently and selectively disrupt the protein-protein interaction between Cyclins A and B and their key substrates, including E2F (a substrate of Cyclin A) and Myt1 (a substrate of Cyclin B). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of these cyclin A/B inhibitors to cause pronounced tumor regression in multiple xenograft models. Circle Pharma plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its clinical candidate, CID-078, and initiate clinical development in 2024.

ABOUT CIRCLE PHARMA, INC.

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is advancing the discovery and development of

intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles that can be delivered by multiple routes, including oral administration. Circle Pharma’s MXMO™ platform combines structure-based rational drug design and advanced synthetic chemistry to develop first-in-class macrocycle therapeutics for challenging targets to address unmet clinical needs. Circle Pharma is focusing its development efforts on cyclins, which are master regulators of the machinery that controls progression of cells through the cell cycle and are key drivers in many cancers.

