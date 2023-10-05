Led by Cribl and SentinelOne, the lists recognize cloud companies with the highest levels of self-reported employee satisfaction

Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm that backs cloud companies, today revealed its sixth-ever rankings of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies and 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For, based on data specifically provided by Glassdoor*.

The lists recognize the U.S.-based cloud companies – spanning industries including security, cloud storage, financial software, customer experience, data governance, marketing and advertising technology and more – with the highest levels of employee satisfaction, as self-reported by employees on Glassdoor, an online provider of insights about jobs and companies. This year, Cribl, which creates observability and data-pipeline software, topped the private-company rankings while cybersecurity company SentinelOne took the #1 spot among public companies.

Receiving kudos from employees on culture and workplace dynamics was particularly notable for this year’s winners considering the still-challenging market environment for technology companies. Indeed, many tech companies have been tightening their belts and shifting away from “growth at all costs” business models in favor of more-disciplined growth plans, some of which have targeted employee perks.

“The companies on this year’s Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time -and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-Covid,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery general partner. “Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year’s winners for their efforts.”

According to the results of a Battery survey of the winning private companies, many companies said they prioritized the development of inclusive company cultures and open communication to employees, including through employee engagement surveys, regular town hall meetings and monthly ask me anything (AMA) format meetings with executive staff.

Many of these companies also offer highly competitive benefits packages and flexible working arrangements, along with regular opportunities to gather and collaborate with colleagues in person, according to employee comments in online Glassdoor reviews. Sixty-eight percent of the top public companies have their headquarters in California, compared to a whopping 76% of the top private companies.

In addition, employees at many of the highest-rated private companies enjoy ample support from their workplaces in areas including education and professional-development stipends, fertility assistance and even on-site childcare, in addition to generous paid time off, mental health and wellness/perk stipends, according to Battery’s survey of the top private companies.

“Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition,” added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery principal.

At top-ranked company Cribl, employees reported on Glassdoor that they appreciate its transparent and accountable leadership culture. Indeed, the company employs a variety of formal and informal methods of gauging employee satisfaction, with a twice-annual employee engagement survey, monthly Q&A sessions with executive staff and extended quarterly all-hands meetings with all employees, rooted in the company’s core values of “Transparency” and “Together.”

“We want Cribl to be the place where everyone can do their best work. That means making sure our employees consistently have opportunities to try new things, make greater impact and enjoy their work,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO at Cribl. “Cribl has become a leader in IT and security data, and our success is a reflection of our employees, the culture we’ve built here and their dedication to our customers.”

To qualify for the list, private cloud companies were required to have 200 or more employees; at least 30 employee reviews on Glassdoor during the 12-month collection period; and have raised funding since July 2019. Public companies required at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of the second quarter of 2023, according to CapIQ. (A more detailed explanation of the list methodology is below.)

Here are the highest-rated public and private cloud-computing companies to work for. The public list includes only the top 10 companies here. Full lists of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies and the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies can be found here.

Top 10 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For:

Rank Company Overall Company Rating 1 SentinelOne 4.72 2 Dropbox 4.59 3 DoubleVerify 4.56 4 Box 4.52 5 Intuit 4.50 6 Flywire 4.50 7 Guidewire* 4.48 8 ServiceNow 4.45 9 Couchbase 4.45 10 Intapp 4.43

Top 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For:

Rank Company Overall Company Rating 1 Cribl 4.88 2 Notion Labs 4.77 3 Ironclad 4.68 4 Experience.com 4.62 5 WSO2 4.61 6 G2 4.60 7 Netskope 4.58 8 BigID 4.56 9 DataCore 4.55 10 Databricks* 4.54 11 Bloomreach* 4.52 12 Clari 4.52 13 Oyster 4.49 14 DISQO 4.46 15 BitSight 4.44 16 Wiz 4.42 17 Grammarly 4.42 18 Forter 4.42 19 Demandbase 4.35 20 Addepar 4.35 21 SaaS Labs 4.32 22 OpenGov 4.32 23 PandaDoc 4.32 24 Birdeye 4.31 25 AppsFlyer 4.28

Employees at these highly rated companies often mention in online reviews that they enjoy transparent internal communication, which helps to bolster strong company culture. Here is a sample of what employees have to say:

“The company really lives its core values. Everyone here rallies around the same cause and while we can sometimes disagree on how to get there, everybody is rowing in the same direction and ultimately looking for the same outcome. The impression I got about the culture and the team during the interview process turned out to be pretty spot on. There is a lot of humor, a lot of hard work, and an overall good work/life balance.” –Current employee, Cribl

“Working at SentinelOne has been great since day one. Even the hiring process was super fast and easy going. Everyone is super welcoming and eager to help each other and I never heard so many positive stories and experiences from employees at a company than I did at SentinelOne. I’ve been here for about 8 months now but it feels like a lifetime already.” –Current employee, SentinelOne

Since launching more than 15 years ago, Glassdoor has increased transparency in the workplace through millions of ratings, reviews, salaries and insights. Currently, the average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.7. With the world of work rapidly changing, the company recently debuted a new Glassdoor app and desktop experience that lets users seamlessly toggle between insights, jobs and workplace conversations for real-time networking, advice and connection on a variety of topics where work and life intersect. This next evolution of Glassdoor will fundamentally change the way professionals ask questions and get answers, share knowledge and opinions, and build community with one another.

Methodology: To be considered, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The private-company report tracks independent, non-public cloud companies that, according to Battery research and data from research service Crunchbase, are based in the U.S.; have a B2B business model; are categorized as SaaS, software, cloud computing and/or enterprise software, according to Crunchbase; have more than 200 employees as of 9/7/2023, according to company data provided to LinkedIn; and have raised funding on or after 7/1/2019. The public-company report tracks public cloud companies with a B2B business model that are listed on a US-based stock exchange and have at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of Q2 2023, according to CapIQ.

*By a company name denotes a current or past Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

The information provided is solely intended for the use of entrepreneurs, corporate CEOs and founders regarding Battery Ventures’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies. The information is current as of the date it was published. The contents are not intended to be used in the investment decision-making process related to any product or fund managed by Battery Ventures. No assumption should be made that the investments identified above were or will be profitable. It should also not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the companies identified above. Battery Ventures has no obligation to update, modify or amend the content of this report nor notify its readers in the event that any information, opinion, projection, forecast or estimate included, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

About Battery

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

