Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and energy-efficiency, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming OCP Global Summit on October 17-19, 2023 in San Jose, CA. OCP provides Credo with a platform to showcase generative AI, general compute and operator focused connectivity solutions. There will also be multiple presentations by Credo executives.

At the show learn more about the new HiWire Pluggable Patch Panel (HiWire P3), which enables remote pluggable optics use cases along with an EdgeCore AS9736-64D 64x400G 25.6Tb switch. Credo will also show the first working demonstration of its 1.6Tb OSFP-XD Active Electrical Cables (AECs). In the OCP Rack and Power Experience Center, Credo will show concept builds of 2024 and 2027 data center interconnect in conjunction with Meta, UFISpace, Wiwynn, DriveNets and others. The Experience Center represents a vision of how connectivity can evolve to support the needs of generative AI and general compute over the next four years, by using CXL based scale-out backend networks and memory sharing via rack-scale CXL.

Conference: OCP Global Summit

Date: October 17-19, 2023

Location: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA

Booth: B10 and the Experience Center Rack and Power Booth

Booth B10 Highlights:

Introduction of the new HiWire Pluggable Patch Panel (P3), enabling remote pluggable optics use cases along with an EdgeCore AS9736-64D 64x400G 25.6Tb switch.

Credo will also show the first working demonstration of its 1.6Tb OSFP-XD Active Electrical Cables (AECs).

OCP Rack and Power Experience Center Overview

Credo will show concept builds of 2024 and 2027 data center interconnect in conjunction with Meta, UFISpace, Wiwynn, DriveNets and others. This demonstration shows a vision of how connectivity can evolve to support the needs of generative AI and general compute over the next four years, including by using CXL based scale-out backend networks and memory sharing via rack-scale CXL.

Credo Presentations at OCP 2023

Generative AI and the Outsized Role of SerDes.

Presented by Don Barnetson, Vice President of Product at Credo, at 12:45PM October 17th on the expo hall stage. This session will cover generative AI’s scale and challenges, model subdivision, networking dependencies, and implications for backend/scale-out RDMA network design and will conclude by emphasizing the transformative nature of AI/ML technology and its ability to achieve up to 20 times the density of traditional front-end Ethernet solutions. SerDes technology, which constitutes around 25% of AI power consumption, will be highlighted as a critical focus area for sustainability efforts, while SerDes power modes that have the potential to yield up to an additional 50% power savings, resulting in a combined opportunity to reduce SerDes power consumption by up to 75%.

The Rise of Chiplets in Advanced AI/ML / HPC SoC’s.

Presented by Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Business Development at Credo, at 4:00PM October 17th in room 210BF on the concourse level. This session will cover critical SerDes IP development, chiplet productization, testing considerations to enable volume at scale, as well as a discussion of how Credo’s experience and infrastructure is equipped to enable more chiplet variants which are required for emerging I/O standards, such as for UCIe.

Experience Center Lightning Talks: Data Center Rack and Networking

Presented by Don Barnetson at 9:25AM on Wednesday, October 18th, and 12:40PM on Thursday, October 19th.

Credo invites all OCP Global Summit attendees to visit booth #B10 and the Rack and Power Experience Center and attend our presentations to learn more.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

