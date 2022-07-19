The cybersecurity skills gap is at breaking point. Research shows that the Cybersecurity Workforce Gap stood at 2.72 million positions last year, leaving many organizations understaffed and under equipped to confront the complexity of the modern threat landscape.

In response to over 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity vacancies in the US, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis today convened the national Cyber Workforce and Education Summit to discuss how US enterprises can fill this skills gap.

As part of the event, the White House unveiled a 120-day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint, a national campaign to promote the Registered Apprenticeship model as the solution to develop and train the cybersecurity workforce.

The program aims to show US businesses that Registered Apprenticeships are a viable solution for helping employees to develop their skills and fill the cyber skills gap.

Upskilling the security workforce

Today’s announcement highlights that the solution to the cyber skills gap isn’t simply to offer greater financial incentives to security professionals, but to use tools like apprenticeships to introduce new individuals to the industry or to help up skill junior professionals to help them reach the next stage of their careers.

“The 120-Day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint will increase awareness of current successful cybersecurity-related Registered Apprenticeship programs while recruiting employers and industry associations to expand and promote Registered Apprenticeships as a means to provide workers with high-quality, earn-as-you-learn training for good-paying cybersecurity jobs,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

“These newly trained workers will help protect our critical infrastructure, advance our digital way of life, strengthen our economy and improve access to cybersecurity career paths for underrepresented communities, especially women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities,” Walsh said.

In connection to the event, Fortinet have also unveiled their own training initiatives, releasing a free training service for over 8 million staff and faculty members across US school districts.

Likewise, ConnectWise and CompTIA also announced the launch of a new initiative to expand the cybersecurity workforce through paid internships.