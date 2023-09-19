VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 19, 2023–

D3 Security, the security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) vendor that does what others can’t, today announced that it is a SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace Partner, reflecting the powerful integration between SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and D3 Smart SOAR. Smart SOAR integrates with SentinelOne to ingest threats, conduct comprehensive correlation of endpoint incidents, and automate workflows for endpoint protection, threat hunting, and incident response.

“Security tools need to be able to work well together, in order to eliminate gaps and maximize efficiency,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances, D3 Security. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Singularity Marketplace, which seamlessly brings together leading platforms like Smart SOAR and SentinelOne to make life easier for customers.”

“We are excited to be partnering with D3 Security to maximize value to our joint customers,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President of Technology Partnerships, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne’s AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities in combination with D3 Security’s Smart SOAR, provide comprehensive, automated, and integrated approach to security that empowers enterprises to protect their future today.”

“SentinelOne and D3 Security have got it right. Their integration is reliable and deeply functional, enabling us to reduce the noise within our SOC, and scale effectively,” said Stephan Tallent, CRO, High Wire Networks. “We’re very pleased with the integration’s performance and value the fact it is vendor-maintained, so we can better focus our resources on defending customers against advanced attacks.”

The Singularity Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated applications that extend the capabilities of SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, and response across attack surfaces. Organizations can integrate any security applications and tools regardless of vendor into a single platform with codeless integrations, data ingestion, and security actions across hundreds of tools.

About D3 Security

D3 Security‘s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity-including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos-by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919585385/en/

D3 Security

Walker Banerd, Director of Communications and Content

wbanerd@d3security.com