D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced it will be exhibiting its new Smart SOAR technology at the 2023 Channel Futures MSP Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. D3’s security experts will be at Booth MSP46 at the Venetian Resort & Expo Convention Center from May 1-2. MSP Summit attendees will get the opportunity to see what makes Smart SOAR the preferred security operations platform for managed service providers around the world.

“SOAR can be a gamechanger for MSPs and MSSPs, but too many vendors don’t understand their unique needs,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Growth Marketing at D3 Security. “Smart SOAR is the rare platform that is purpose-built for managed service providers. Whether you’re adding security services to your offerings, or looking to scale your existing security business, we can help you reach those goals faster than you ever thought possible.”

D3 Security’s recent innovations go beyond traditional SOAR capabilities to enable fully autonomous risk-based triage and cross-stack remediation, incorporating identity, behavior, and historical data to turn low-fidelity alerts into high-confidence incidents.

MSP Summit attendees will also be among the first to get a preview of D3 Security’s MSSP Client Portal, which gives MSSPs’ clients secure access to metrics, messages, and investigation information. The portal streamlines client communication for MSSPs and connects clients’ approvals and comments directly to the SOAR environment. By taking communication off email and messaging platforms and putting it into a single, interactive workspace, the portal greatly reduces dwell time and human error.

MSP Summit is the premiere event for all who sell managed services. The event is co-located with Channel Partners Conference & Expo – the largest independent event for the Information and Communications Technology Channel. Both events are expecting an estimated 8,000 channel professionals in attendance, with unparalleled networking and learning opportunities.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security’s codeless playbooks automate enrichment and remediation tasks, while making it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams to build, modify, and scale security operations workflows.

