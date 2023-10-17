Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to D3 Smart SOAR to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) vendor D3 Security today announced the availability of Smart SOAR in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. D3 Security customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR is an independent SOAR platform for enterprises, MSSPs, and public sector entities that want to eliminate 90-98% of the noise from their security alerts, seamlessly integrate their entire security stack, and rapidly respond to threats across their environment. As a proud member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), D3 Security provides the ideal SOAR platform for Microsoft-centric security operations centers (SOCs). Smart SOAR boasts 36 integrations with Microsoft products, including:

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: for orchestrating responses to malware and other threats to endpoints.

Microsoft 365: for mitigating phishing campaigns and other email-based incidents.

Azure Active Directory: for enriching incidents with identity information.

Microsoft Sentinel: for ingestion of Sentinel events and managing investigations.

“Smart SOAR enables Microsoft Security customers to use best-in-class tools across their SOC in the most flexible, efficient, and effective manner possible,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. “We collaborate closely with Microsoft to build and maintain integrations, to deliver world-class joint solutions, and now, to share Smart SOAR through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome D3 Security’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity-including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos-by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

