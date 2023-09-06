BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 6, 2023–

HubSpot announced that it has named DealHub.io one of twenty essential apps for sales for the HubSpot CRM platform. DealHub, the leading Quote-to-Revenue solution renowned for its revenue predictability and deal lifecycle management capabilities, includes CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management, and is now available on the HubSpot App Marketplace with a certified integration.

Through this collaboration, DealHub enhances the HubSpot Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, extending its product value and helping businesses scale seamlessly. Offering an intelligent and integrated end-to-end revenue solution, DealHub goes beyond traditional CPQ offerings. It holds the title of G2‘s #1-rated CPQ solution, setting itself apart with a unique low-code commerce engine that masterfully combines customizability with business agility.

Furthermore, with its native integration with Sales Hub, DealHub equips mid-market and enterprise leaders with tools to streamline team coordination, accelerate contract negotiations, and effectively shape predictable pipelines.

Globally recognized and favored by industry front-runners in areas like SaaS, hardware, manufacturing, and services, DealHub stands as a beacon for businesses aiming to bolster revenue growth and elevate operational efficiency.

“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “DealHub’s offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the HubSpot Essential Apps.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by HubSpot as one of the top twenty essential apps for sales. This recognition solidifies the belief that the integration of tools like DealHub with the HubSpot CRM platform can significantly amplify results for marketers and sales professionals,” says Eyal Elbahary, DealHub CEO. “At DealHub, we’ve always prioritized creating robust solutions that complement and elevate the tools our partners provide. This accolade is not just a testament to our commitment but also emphasizes the evolving needs of the modern sales and marketing landscape. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with HubSpot and driving unparalleled success for our shared clientele.”

About DealHub:

DealHub offers the most complete and connected quote-to-revenue solutions for sales organizations. The low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, Digital DealRoom and Billing, stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate error-free quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and ensure faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.

For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

