Together, DealHub and Gong provide sales teams with deep and holistic intelligence on buyer intent and deal sentiment

DealHub.io, the Next-Gen CPQ Platform, today announced a partnership with Gong, the Reality Platform, to combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong with DealHub’s buyer journey insights. The partnership delivers a more complete picture of buyer engagement and sentiment throughout the sales process.

With this partnership, DealHub’s insights add a new dimension of deal visibility and predictability within the Gong deal timeline. The consolidated view of buyer interactions provides sales teams with a deep understanding of customer sentiment and intent that is needed to drive next best actions and improve forecast accuracy.

Via its Digital DealRoom, DealHub provides the ability to capture real-time buyer intent and deal insights, derived from every customer touch, throughout the sales process and buyer journey. As a virtual playing field where buyers and sellers engage on all aspects of a deal, DealHub reveals buyer engagement insights that help revenue teams to more accurately predict outcomes and overcome roadblocks.

“DealHub’s deal insights have proven to increase win-rates,” says Eyal Elbahary, DealHub’s CEO and Co-founder. “Our partnership with Gong will provide sales organizations with greater control and clarity over deals, and significantly increase revenue predictability.”

“In the face of economic volatility, revenue teams and sales leaders need visibility into their pipeline and deals leveraging buyer engagement signals. This holds especially true around quoting and contracts to help focus selling efforts on deals with the highest propensity to close,” says Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem and Business Development at Gong. “By welcoming DealHub into the Gong Collective, we will unlock more value for our mutual customers.”

About DealHub.io

DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales organizations. Our low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

