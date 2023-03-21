If you’re looking for a career with growth potential, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has your back. When it comes to occupations with the highest projected percent change of employment up to 2031, the BLS reports that careers such as data science, information security analysts and web developers are projected to grow 36%, 35% and 30%, respectively.

It’s good to know for those working in the tech industry who may be a little nervous about their career potential given the on-going spate of layoffs in the sector. Layoffs.fyi data indicates that 503 tech companies have made 139,165 employees redundant so far this year, and the blows keep coming. As Meta leans into its “year of efficiency”, another 10,000 staffers are due to be laid off, and Amazon just announced it’s set to lay off an additional 9,000 employees.

Getting granular, what specific skills will be in demand this year — and beyond?

1. Data Storytelling

If you already work in a business intelligence or data analysis role you’ll be familiar with what’s involved. It is increasingly important to companies both within the tech sector, and across industries, to look for insights from the ever-increasing amount of data that is available.

Data storytellers go one better in that this specialized ability allows them to create narratives and scenarios, drawn on data, to make business cases and decisions. That ability to connect soft skills such as communication and persuasion to hard technical skills is rare — and valuable.

2. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity, both as a sector and as a profession is on the rise. Global cyberattacks increased 38% in 2022, according to one source. In the U.S., healthcare facilities saw an average of 1,410 weekly cyberattacks per organization in 2022.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing during the pandemic is also driving demand for cybersecurity and information security jobs. As so much more data goes online and we use the cloud in new ways, for example via collaboration tools used by remote workers, this opens up new opportunities for bad actors.

3. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The arrival and huge uptake of generative AI such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have thrust AI and ML into the public domain. No longer the province of those in the know, this mass adoption is contributing to predictions that global spending on AI technology will top $500 billion in 2023.

With Snapchat launching My AI, a chatbot based on ChatGPT that will engage with Snapchat users, and many more companies looking to implement or adopt AI and ML technologies, there will be increasing demand for experts in these fields.

4. User Experience (UX) Design

Companies that want to make more money invest in user experience — by looking at, and optimizing, the complete customer journey, this creates better customer experiences, drives revenue, and delivers efficiencies across a digital marketing strategy. These are just some of the reasons that UX design ranked in Glassdoor’s top 50 best jobs in America in 2022.

5. Cloud Computing

A key part of any modern digital transformation strategy, cloud computing plays a vital role for companies which are in the process of moving to become a digital business by realizing a digital workplace or creating a digital supply chain, for example. Gartner data shows that 82% of businesses consider cloud migration to be an essential part of digital transformation.

It is another sector that has been fueled by the pandemic: Gartner estimates that global cloud spending will reach $591.8 billion this year 2023 — a 20.7% increase on 2022’s figures.

Cloud Operations Specialist (Remote In CA), University of California Office of the President, Oakland

The UCOP Infrastructure Operations team is growing and searching for an energetic, self-starter to serve in a new Cloud Operations Specialist role. You will play a primary role in the support and optimization of UCOP's applications residing in AWS. You'll assist in growing and developing AWS expertise using your own expertise, and prior experience in enterprise systems with an emphasis in configuration and optimization in AWS. The position requires a background rooted in customer service, extensive collaboration with cross functional teams, and excellent time management skills. Additionally, you'll need a minimum of eight years' of experience in a related IT role and significant, hands-on experience and an understanding of best practices with AWS cloud services.

Identity and Access Management Architect, Fiserv, Berkeley Heights

Fiserv is a global leader in fintech and it is seeking an Identity and Access Management Architect to take a lead role in driving the maturity and modernization of the IAM security program. You will design solutions to ensure the security of employee, client, and customer identities, encompassing strategy for authentication and authorization, secrets management, privilege management, and application and infrastructure integrations with those solutions. A strong understanding and experience with Zero Trust and Identity Fabric is required. Additionally you will need to be proficient in all areas of information security and familiar with payment card industry (PCI) regulations, plus eight years' of related IT experience.

Software Engineer III, Dynamics, JB Hunt, Remote

J.B. Hunt, a transportation and logistics company, is building an entirely new platform to enable internal and external potential. The Software Engineer III will be responsible for development tasks and you'll document programs, develop and implement new features, and support critical web applications' layer architecture and various back end systems. To apply, you'll need a Bachelor's degree in computer information systems or computer science, engineering, technology or a related field, plus four years of experience using technologies such as microservice, application programming interface design, publisher/subscriber, event driven, and streaming architectures. Tooling can include but is not limited to Java 11+, .NET, C# and associated frameworks, AMQ and Kafka.

