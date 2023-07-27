TREMITI ISLANDS, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 27, 2023–

Enry’s Island S.p.A. is pleased to announce that it has successfully finalised its listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange – MTF, supported by PwC Austria, becoming the first and only Venture Builder in the world listed on a Stock Exchange.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727222549/en/

Luigi Valerio Rinaldi Founder & Chairman of Enry’s Island S.p.A. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are really proud of this incredible milestone,” says Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, Chairman & CEO of Enry’s Island, “made possible thanks to the trust of internationally qualified operators, such as PwC Austria, supporting us in the Financial Due Diligence and Valuation phase, to successfully finalise the listing process on the Vienna Stock Exchange.“

The listing on the VSE consolidates the internationality of the equity story and the scale-up phase of Enry’s Island, one of the most interesting and innovative ecosystems on the global VC scene, explained by the following highlights:

a distributed corporate architecture, which includes Enry’s Island and its 5 Local Companies (distributed in UK, US, Africa, Italy), with an average of 30 Companies (including portfolio startups).

a unique holistic 3-layered framework, made of: Business Layer : Enry’s Model™ patented methodology, which later became the subject of economics manuals published by McGraw-Hill Software Layer : HUI.land, a Super-App Saas used by each of the companies and stakeholders of the ecosystem, through which to manage every business function and process in the entire dealflow (from origination to fundraising) Space Layer : Rinascimento5, the first phygital distributed coworking in the world, through which the community of Enry’s Island can operate fully remotely;

an incredible growth in the quantity and quality of its economic, financial and equity indicators (increase in turnover of x2 in 2022 compared to 2021, which also continues in the first half of 2023, in which the turnover of 2022 has already been reached)

a large trust of qualified international investors, such as LDA Capital, a Los Angeles based fund with $11B in portfolio, which closed a €20M A Round with Enry’s Island;

a success rate of its portfolio companies of 95% against the market average of 5%;

one of the first operators (not only among venture builders) to build its own headquarters in the metaverse, as early as 2021 and to have organised phygital investor days in the metaverse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727222549/en/

Investor relations:

emmanuelle.deba@enrysisland.com

0039 393 9774542