EventMobi, an industry-leading event management software provider with customers across the globe, announced today the acquisition of Run The World, a trailblazer in the virtual event space.

“We’re standing at the dawn of a new era for business conferences, events and communities,” said Bob Vaez, Founder and CEO of EventMobi. “With the acquisition of Run The World, we’re doubling down on our ability to deliver diverse event formats, expand our reach, and solidify our position as industry leaders. We’re thrilled to welcome Run The World and immerse them in the full value of hybrid events.”

Founded in 2019, Run The World rapidly gained traction and over USD 15 million in investment as the world grappled with the global pandemic. Through its virtual event platform, Run The World connected millions across the globe, growing a diverse customer base – including the likes of Forbes, Meta, Amazon, United Nations Development Programme and Harvard University – and hosting over 50,000 virtual events during a time when virtual connection was paramount.

“We couldn’t have anticipated the explosive interest Run The World would generate,” said Xiaoyin Qu, Founder and CEO of Run The World. “We proudly hosted thousands of customers, fostering a sense of connection when the world needed it most. Now, as the world settles back to in-person events, we’re thrilled to join forces with EventMobi. We assure our community they are in the best hands and can expect even more powerful and seamless hybrid event solutions.”

EventMobi recognizes the enduring relevance of in-person events while acknowledging the undeniable impact and reach of virtual and online communities. “The future of events will blend in-person and virtual experiences to foster and engage communities. We are committed to enabling our customers to choose the best format to allow their attendees to learn, connect and exchange ideas year-round,” said Vaez.

Run The World customers can sign up to join the EventMobi family over the coming months. EventMobi’s award-winning support and customer success teams will facilitate the transition to their new technology partner.

About EventMobi: EventMobi’s software platform empowers organizations to acquire, engage, and retain customers, employees and members through memorable events and conferences. Founded in 2010, EventMobi has been a trusted event technology partner for more than 30,000 corporate and non-profit event planners. Starting as a mobile event app provider, the company now offers a full suite of event management tools, including event registration and check-in, year-round event communities, exhibitor lead capture, and the most comprehensive set of engagement and networking tools for in-person and virtual events. We believe the best events inspire industry professionals to enjoy, learn, connect, and take action.

About Run The World: Run The World is the leading virtual events platform for organizations and communities, powering over 50K events worldwide. Founded in 2019, Run The World raised $15M from leading investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, and Will Smith. Run The World has won multiple awards, including Fast Company’s ‘Most Innovative Company in live events’ and G2’s ‘leader in virtual events’, and has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, CNN, Techcrunch, and CNBC.

