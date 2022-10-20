SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 20, 2022–

On 18th October, the vape giant VOOPOO, which is famous for its popular DRAG product, officially released its latest Pod, ARGUS P1 on its website. ARGUS P1 is featured with the 15W PD fast charging and futuristic mechanical design, which will refresh your impression toward POD E-cigarette!

15W PD Lightening Charging Effectively Shortens Charging Time

ARGUS P1, with a built-in 800mAh battery and supporting USB-PD charging adapter, is equipped with 15W PD fast charging, which charges the battery from 0 to 80% within 12 minutes. It only takes one cup of coffee time to charge from 0 to 100%. It is the vape that keeps you away from the anxiety for battery life.

Futuristic Mechanical Design Reflects the Collection-level Craftsmanship

ARGUS P1 demonstrates a futuristic and mechanical style in a half-metal, half-transparent design. Each finish of the five different colors brings users a unique experience. Made with tough zinc alloy, with the high fluidity of the smooth angles design, which are smooth and delicate to the touch and comfortable and natural in the grip. Besides, the visible circuit board, in which the GENE.AI 1.2 chip is shown in the product design for the first time, is the “real intelligence” and charm of science and technology impressing users with a stunning appearance. The four LED indicators with innovative optical design make the light soft and transparent and indicate the real-time power, exquisite and practical. The simple design gives a glimpse of VOOPOO’s extraordinary technological strength.

GENE.AI 1.2 Senses Puffing Pressure and Adjusts the Output

GENE.AI 1.2 features automatic power adjustment, which provides optimal power setting by sensing each puff without manually adjusting or mode switching, easy-to-operate and energy-saving. Besides, GENE.AI 1.2 provides 6 protections including 8s overtime protection, short-circuit protection, overcharge protection, low battery protection, output over-current protection and chip over temperature protection.

ITO Atomization Technology Brings Delightful Taste and Flavor

ARGUS P1 is equipped with the innovative ITO platform for MTL. The unique drainage tank design speeds up oil delivering, and the special heating coil makes a larger heating area. They realize smoother transmission of nicotine salt and sufficient atomization, bringing users the ultimate rich taste experience.

Choose ARGUS P1 and enjoy the infinite charm of super-fast charging. Let the joy of vaping never cease!

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series – ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

