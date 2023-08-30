Companies will soon be Liable for the Safety of Their Software for Consumers, Companies, and Governments.

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 30, 2023–

Fianu Labs, the software governance automation solution, today secured a $2 million seed investment from DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies.

For businesses in regulated industries, the weight of software regulation is onerous. Each software release requires hundreds of hours of manual evidence gathering, leading to longer release cycles that stifle innovation and cost tens of millions of dollars in lost productivity every year. There looks to be no relief in sight as regulators have signaled a renewed focus on software development practices in response to recent attacks on the software supply chain. Businesses are in dire need of a solution that streamlines their compliance and shortens release cycles.

Fianu Labs is pioneering the path for businesses to succeed in the era of software regulation with an intuitive approach to governance that instills confidence in each release. Fianu captures and maintains a continuous audit trail that tells the story of each code change, from commit to release and automates a once chaotic manual process with speed and clarity. At its core, Fianu bridges the gap between Security, Quality Assurance, Engineering, and Risk with a shared language and a unified front to regulators and auditors. The result is reduced risk, faster release cycles, and easier audits.

“Fianu is truly revolutionizing secure software development observability,” said Leo Scott, Chief Innovation Officer for DataTribe and a Fianu Board of Directors member. “Fianu gives Chief Technology Officers, Chief Security Officers, and Chief Information Officers confidence to deliver software at the speed they want and with the integrity required.”

Over the last three years, the federal government has signaled increased scrutiny of software release patterns foreboding an era of crippling red tape and higher costs that could create significant challenges for companies across the regulatory landscape. Additionally, recent rulings have expanded the liability of software vendors and their executives. The message is clear: Companies that develop software will be held accountable for the security of their products. Fianu aims to reduce the weight of regulation for established companies while helping smaller and traditionally less-regulated companies transition to the new era of software development.

The company is providing visibility into the software development process in a provable way, enabling organizations to immutably attest to fundamental, sound, and secure software development best practices. Today, the demand is in regulated industries, but in the future, all companies producing custom software solutions will need to meet software governance requirements.

Fianu’s platform captures evidence across the DevSecOps toolchain mapped to internal policy during real-time, continuous audits against established risk controls and compliance frameworks. Each software release is accompanied by a Software Bill of Attestations (SBOA) designed to transmit immutable, audit-worthy evidence. By using Fianu, companies can replace opaque manual processes with streamlined, intuitive automation that makes software governance and compliance easy.

“There is no better team than DataTribe to help us realize our vision of a governance ecosystem that powers a modern approach to continuous delivery under rigorous regulatory requirements,” said Michael Edenzon, CEO and co-founder of Fianu Labs.

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit datatribe.com.

About Fianu Labs

Fianu Labs is a pioneer in the field of governance engineering and RegTech. Our focus is building software products to empower companies to deliver compliant software with maximum velocity. Fianu Labs is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and was founded by leaders in software governance, co-authors of Investments Unlimited, and software delivery experts from one of the nation’s largest banks. For more information, visit fianu.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830073713/en/

Josh Zecher

josh@vrge.us