Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.

Headed up by international music artist and producer Jalen James Acosta, the board of ME Ventures sees Jacki joined by leading names from across the music, tech and entertainment industries. Jacki is joined by a team of diverse global innovators and pioneers including Mike Pell, Chief Envisioneer and Director of the Microsoft Garage in New York City; Sergio Sontolongo, former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs; and Brandon Pankey, Founder of Artist Presented Experiences (APEX) and Vice President at Live Nation Urban.

“I’m thrilled to contribute my expertise and experience to supporting an empowered and rewarded creator economy through a funding infrastructure that expertly straddles the worlds of music, entertainment and Web3 with ME Ventures,” says Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso.

The creation of the fund is further evidence of an undeniable movement behind the coming revolution of the creator economy. ME Ventures is investing in early-stage companies at the intersection of music, media and future technology. The ethos is to drive opportunities that reduce obstacles and barriers to entry for creators. Determined to tackle the music industry’s challenges head on, Jacki’s skillset is perfectly tuned to working with these new integrated solutions and helping them in their goal to empower creators to build sustainable careers in a multi-industry Web3 infrastructure.

“ME Ventures is on a mission to close the gap between creators and the billions of dollars generated by this technology disruption. We don’t just make wealthy investors wealthier; we give artists a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes, putting their experience and ideas into this next generation of tech,” says ME General Partner Rachel Lynn Karry.

