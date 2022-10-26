New Release is DevSecOps Focused, GitOps Enabled, and Zero-Trust Compliant

greymatter.io, the leading provider of an all-in-one, enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, announced the general availability of its latest platform release today.

Built from the ground up to simplify the complexity of modern application networking, the new release is focused on improving ease of use for enterprise DevOps and platform engineering teams by implementing low-code configuration, automating CI/CD workflows, and further enabling zero-trust security across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premise environments.

“Enterprises that adopt modern, cloud-native architectures need an easier way to control the complexity of managing an increased number of apps, APls, and services across clouds,” said Christopher Holmes, CEO and Founder of greymatter.io. “This release allows enterprises to more consistently and repeatedly deliver new operational capabilities to their customers.”

The latest version of greymatter.io’s application networking platform provides an enterprise- grade alternative to fragmented, open-source solutions that enables the world’s largest enterprises and government agencies to ensure business continuity, extend business value, and increase ROI by accelerating software delivery and improving speed to market.

New, out-of-the-box features in this release include:

Streamlined Deployment: Reduce platform installation time to 30 minutes or less in Kubernetes environments, with deployment and management automation, as well as support for infrastructure dependencies, including ingress controllers, gateways, metrics, telemetry, and zero-trust attestation, without the need for third-party DevOps tooling.

Reduce platform installation time to 30 minutes or less in Kubernetes environments, with deployment and management automation, as well as support for infrastructure dependencies, including ingress controllers, gateways, metrics, telemetry, and zero-trust attestation, without the need for third-party DevOps tooling. Simplified Configuration: Reduce platform configuration time with 90% less configuration code than JSON, YAML or Helm charts using greymatter.io’s new CUE-based configuration language and Dev Kit to streamline application networking setup, deployment, and delivery with full support for GitOps.

Reduce platform configuration time with 90% less configuration code than JSON, YAML or Helm charts using greymatter.io’s new CUE-based configuration language and Dev Kit to streamline application networking setup, deployment, and delivery with full support for GitOps. Extended Application Networking: Gain multi-tenancy, fleet-wide discovery, traffic management, and Layer 3-7 control capabilities on any Kubernetes distribution (or no Kubernetes at all) using greymatter.io’s extended go-control-plane, along with support for application networking components required by service mesh solutions, such as Kong-Ingress, Azure Gateway, Traefik Ingress, Prometheus, Spire, and more.

Gain multi-tenancy, fleet-wide discovery, traffic management, and Layer 3-7 control capabilities on any Kubernetes distribution (or no Kubernetes at all) using greymatter.io’s extended go-control-plane, along with support for application networking components required by service mesh solutions, such as Kong-Ingress, Azure Gateway, Traefik Ingress, Prometheus, Spire, and more. GitOps Automation: Decouple application networking services, APIs, and data sources from individual microservices by abstracting application code and infrastructure-as-code into centralized, tenant-driven Git repositories to automate multi-tenant development and delivery across the enterprise CI/CD pipeline, without the need for third-party GitOps tools.

Decouple application networking services, APIs, and data sources from individual microservices by abstracting application code and infrastructure-as-code into centralized, tenant-driven Git repositories to automate multi-tenant development and delivery across the enterprise CI/CD pipeline, without the need for third-party GitOps tools. Cybermesh Implementation: Enable end-to-end mTLS authentication and encryption, token management, token exchanges, and audit/telemetry capture of all services, APIs, and data sources in transit across any environment. Capture, analyze, and integrate more than 100+ metrics and analytics data with SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and other security systems for incident detection and response.

The latest release of greymatter.io is available immediately today for product demonstrations in the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2022 Exhibitor Showcase in Booth S48 from Wednesday, October 26th through Friday, October 28th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and online product demos may be requested and scheduled from our website at https://hubs.li/Q01pN-zM0.

About greymatter.io

greymatter.io is the best way to control the complexity of modern software applications. Named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh, our enterprise application networking platform delivers unprecedented control, security, and visibility across any hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Our unified solution combines service mesh, API management and infrastructure intelligence to reduce complexity, ensure security, enforce compliance, and optimize performance. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies depend on our platform to govern enterprise architectures, accelerate software delivery, and increase speed to market. Founded outside Washington, D.C. in 2015, greymatter.io is widely deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments and is backed by Elsewhere Partners. Learn more at https://www.greymatter.io.

