Investment will grow workflow automation engine, integration ecosystem, rich analytics platform and healthcare community

Dock Health, Inc., the administrative hub for healthcare professionals, today announced $5 million in funding led by MassMutual through its MM Catalyst Fund (MMCF) with participation from DaVita Venture Group and initial seed investor, August Capital. The new funding will grow its administrative hub for healthcare from its initial task and workflow management platform to a more powerful automation engine and robust analytics platform with new integrations to drive administrative best practices.

“The MM Catalyst Fund provides catalytic funding for high-impact companies that are helping to solve problems that will make positive societal impacts,” said Jason Allen, Portfolio Manager of Impact Investments at MassMutual. “We are inspired by Dock Health’s vision to eliminate friction, rampant throughout the healthcare delivery system, with a platform that reduces disparities in health outcomes and stabilizes the provider community. With its roadmap and scalable business model, we believe that Dock is uniquely positioned to revolutionize how healthcare is administered.”

Dock Health seeks to reduce the onslaught of administrative tasks that are currently required while managing highly complex patients. By more effectively tracking and managing administrative requirements, clinicians are better positioned to direct their focus on delivering outstanding patient care. Founded within the innovation department at Boston Children’s Hospital and spun out in 2020, Dock addressed an internal need to better collaborate between the clinical and administrative halves of care delivery.

“We believe our vision at Dock Health aligns with the missions of the MM Catalyst Fund and DaVita in supporting better outcomes, reduced costs, and better provider and patient experiences,” said Dr. Michael Docktor, CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity to propel Dock into the next phase of our journey, enhancing our technology and building out our team to better support the needs of healthcare organizations looking to provide more efficient, highly-reliable and accountable care.”

The Administrative Hub for Healthcare

“Our model of care centers around the complex needs of kidney care patients, which requires seamless, connected data flows and easy communications among many care providers. We expect that the powerful capabilities of Dock Health will help support our mission to be the provider and partner of choice,” said Dr. Adam Weinstein, chief medical information officer for DaVita.

In addition to growing Dock Health’s employee base, the new funding propels its roadmap forward with large-scale product and technical developments, including:

Integrations marketplace: Dock’s ever-growing apps marketplace of EHRs and productivity solutions allows organizations to seamlessly sync patient, business and organizational data and processes in one place. For tech-enabled partners, Dock’s APIs allow the platform to connect to internal and external data streams and embed within their systems and workflows.

Dock’s ever-growing apps marketplace of EHRs and productivity solutions allows organizations to seamlessly sync patient, business and organizational data and processes in one place. For tech-enabled partners, Dock’s APIs allow the platform to connect to internal and external data streams and embed within their systems and workflows. AI-powered workflows : Dock’s proprietary SmartFlow TM replaces the time-honored paper flow diagram with a digital and scalable process map complete with automations, branching logic, dependencies and time delays. The next generation of workflows in Dock will be developed and supported by AI tools.

: Dock’s proprietary SmartFlow replaces the time-honored paper flow diagram with a digital and scalable process map complete with automations, branching logic, dependencies and time delays. The next generation of workflows in Dock will be developed and supported by AI tools. Analytics + insights dashboard: Dock is able to capture novel data on the processes and workforces supporting highly reliable and efficient patient care. Its future analytics and insights will provide visibility into the bottlenecks and inefficiencies of care teams and workflows surfacing new possibilities for providing more effective and efficient care.

Dock is able to capture novel data on the processes and workforces supporting highly reliable and efficient patient care. Its future analytics and insights will provide visibility into the bottlenecks and inefficiencies of care teams and workflows surfacing new possibilities for providing more effective and efficient care. Administrative best practices community: Thousands of healthcare providers use Dock every day to help keep healthcare moving forward. Dock will give users the opportunity to share best practices, brand their own content, ask questions to like-minded groups, and even upvote the best protocols, help articles, process-improvements, and reviews.

HIPAA-compliant Task Management + Workflow Automation

Dock Health is a HIPAA-compliant workflow management platform “For The Other Half Of Healthcare” — the administrative side of care delivery. Dock reduces dropped balls and care delays, eliminates administrative friction through process improvements and accountability, and delivers better patient care.

From managing complex workflows and protocols to tracking phone calls, emails, prior authorizations and forms, Dock gets the clinical and administrative teams on the same page and accelerates processes with workflow automations and meaningful integrations. Clinical care and outcomes must be matched with efficient, accountable, automated administrative work – made possible by enabling every healthcare professional with the right tools, processes and connectivity to do their jobs.

The Only Task and Workflow Platform Built for Healthcare

Simple yet powerful, Dock Health’s web and mobile platform was developed at Boston Children’s Hospital to solve a problem experienced in nearly every clinical environment in healthcare.

“As a practicing pediatric gastroenterologist, I was acutely aware of the lack of a platform where I could securely manage all the tasks for my patients and collaborate with my clinical and administrative colleagues,” said Docktor. “I felt overwhelmed, as most clinicians do, by the amount of administrative steps associated with delivering the best care to my patients. I wanted one place that integrated with my other systems to capture the essential but mundane to-dos, automate repetitive tasks, and illuminate where the patient was in their care journey.”

Spun out in 2020, Dock Health accelerated its growth during the pandemic with robust APIs and professional services to demonstrate immediate value and help healthcare providers adopt quickly and easily.

Headquartered in Great Barrington, Mass., with teams outside Boston, New York Metro, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Francisco and Denver, Dock serves customers in every healthcare specialty and setting.

About Dock Health

As the only administrative hub built for healthcare, Dock Health helps provider teams save time and work better with HIPAA-compliant task management and administrative workflow automation in one integrated platform. Founded in 2020 by a physician-led team out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock empowers thousands of healthcare teams of every size, setting and specialty as they work to transform their practices and processes. Based in Great Barrington, Mass., Dock’s mission is to eliminate the friction within the healthcare ecosystem and pave the way for sustainable care delivery. For more information, please visit www.dock.health.

