Humble Games, the publishing team of the Humble Bundle brand, debuted the Humble Games Showcase to a public audience, sharing insight into their slate for 2023 and beyond.

During the showcase, the team said it was doubling down on the company’s dedication to high-quality indie games that deliver approachable yet deeply original experiences for players worldwide.

Fans from around the world were treated to the reveals of six new titles, led by Wizard of Legend 2 from Dead Mage, which is now a Humble Games owned intellectual property, and Lost Skies from Bossa Studios, one of the biggest and most ambitious indie titles from the publisher to date. In addition to this the team revealed new game updates from previously announced titles and a surprise game launch.

Humble Games is publishing Breeze in the Clouds.

“We’re incredibly excited for players to get their hands on our newly announced lineup as we continue to focus on supporting our development partners to bring their creative visions to life—and help them make their games the best they can be,” said Mark Nash, Humble’s vice president of global publishing, in a statement. “2022 was another very successful year for us, adding several more critically acclaimed and award-winning titles like Signalis, Ghost Song and Prodeus to our growing portfolio. Our future lineup is proof of our continued investment in supporting our development partners to push the boundaries with their games.”

Expanding their publishing efforts, Humble Games revealed Wizard of Legend 2, the follow-up to one of its most popular games to date, and announced that it will be the second wholly owned franchise for the company following last year’s announcement of Monaco II.

Humble Games is publishing Lost Skies.

Humble Games also revealed the co-op open world survival adventure Lost Skies with an exclusive early look at the game presented by Bossa Studios.

In addition, Humble Games revealed several more new games, including Breeze in the Clouds, a 2D hand-drawn side-scrolling action game focused on environmentalism—and the second Humble-published game to come from Humble’s Black Game Developer Fund.

It also unveiled #BLUD, a zany dungeon crawler; Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a hand-drawn 2D action platformer based in a world of Japanese folklore; and Cataclismo, a fortress-building real-time strategy game set in a dark medieval fantasy realm. Updates for the highly anticipated Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical were also announced along with a surprise launch of the first-person metroidvania Supraland: Six Inches Under on PlayStation, Xbox and Game Pass.

Andrew Kauz, director of community development, and Becky Sayers, head of content strategy, hosted the online showcase event. Kauz said that Humble’s nine games released last year helped it rack up 108 awards and nominations.

Sayers said the company’s flexibility has helped it distinguish itself on behalf of its different partners. It offers creative freedom to developers to help them bring their visions to life, and it tailors its marketing and publishing services based on individual needs, she said.

Humble Games is publishing Stray Gods.

“We also make sure that they’re able to maintain control of their IP. And this is true, regardless of the scale of the game,” Sayers said.

She noted the line is blurring in games, where triple-A games are often being compared to bigger budget indie games dubbed triple-I.

“You’ll see us continuing to move in that direction with some of the titles we’re highlighting,” Sayers said.

The event also included an update on Humble’s charitable giving from Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact. In 2022, Humble raised a company record $33 million for people and causes in need, benefiting more than ten thousand charities.

Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact at Humble, said during the event that the Humble Bundle has raised more than $33 million for 10,000-plus charities in 2022. And it sent 100% of $3.6 million directly to charities to help with earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. Humble also created a Stand With Ukraine bundle that raised more than $20 million for charities helping Ukraine.

In addition, Humble Games revealed that Protodroid DeLTA, which launches May 25, 2023, will have a Day One DLC Armor Pack, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund. More details about Humble’s charitable giving can be found in the recently released 2022 Social Impact Report here. She said Humble is reaching near $250 million raised for charity to date.

“We wouldn’t be able to get there without our global community and our content partners, all pitching in to help make a difference in the world,” Tiwari said. “One of my favorite things about being a part of the Humble team is getting to watch our community show up time and time again, to help us make a difference with a ton of important causes around the world.”