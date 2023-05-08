Allied Esports has renewed its naming rights deal for the HyperX Arena Las Vegas. The deal began when the esports venue located inside the Luxor Hotel first opened its doors in 2018. The deal was previously renewed in January 2021.

Per the multi-year renewal, the venue and all promotional material will feature HyperX’s branding. Allied Esports and HyperX will also partner on co-branded experiences and events to grow their audiences. Per the agreement, HP Inc. will also update the arena’s PCs, monitors and peripherals with its HP Omen and HyperX products.

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Arena Las Vegas and continue our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, with their ability to deliver a best-in-class esports destination in a city that has become nationally known for its esports, sports and entertainment.”

In spite of COVID lockdowns, the HyperX Arena has hosted over 700 events and welcomed over half a million visitors over the last five years. This includes working with major publishers like Riot Games and Take-Two Interactive to host esports events. Additionally, creators like Mr. Beast, Ninja and Ludwig have used the HyperX Arena Las Vegas for their own events.

Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ: AGAE). Per its 2022 financial results, the company’s revenues rose by 28% compared to 2021. Yinghua Chen, president and CEO of both companies, attributed these gains to an increase in live events at the HyperX Arena and its Allied Esports Truck alongside sponsored content.