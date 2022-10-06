SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 6, 2022–

Industry Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on venture capital, announced today the final closing of Industry Ventures Direct III, L.P. (“the Fund”), the firm’s third fund focused on early- and mid-stage technology investments. With $300 million of committed capital, the fund brings the firm’s total institutional committed capital under management to $5.5 billion, with over $680 million of that dedicated to the Direct fund strategy.

Over the past decade, the team has made over 130 investments into leading venture-backed companies directly and through pro-rata Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). To date, eleven of these companies have completed IPOs, three have successfully exited through M&A transactions, and thirty-three companies have achieved private valuations of $1 billion or more.

“We are grateful for strong support from our Limited Partners. Our unique brand of collaborative capital and partnership with our small, early-stage fund managers to support their breakout companies in follow-on rounds is well suited for a changing venture landscape with less capital availability,” said Roland Reynolds, Senior Managing Director.

“In today’s capital-constrained world, we are very fortunate that our LPs continue to support our direct investing strategy and see the same unique opportunity we have to invest in tomorrow’s transformational technology companies,” said Hans Swildens, Founder and CEO of Industry Ventures.

The Fund’s investor base includes leading institutions representing public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and family offices, as well as a sizable commitment from its General Partner.

For more information on Industry Ventures and the firm’s Direct investment strategy, click here.

About Industry Ventures LLC

Founded in 2000, Industry Ventures is a leading investment platform with $5.5 billion of assets under management and an exclusive focus on technology across venture capital and private equity. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Washington D.C. and London. Industry Ventures’ funds invest into private technology companies and partnerships directly and via secondary transactions. The firm’s complementary fund strategies aim to address inefficiencies with flexible solutions for entrepreneurs and fund managers, while providing limited partners with exposure across the venture life cycle. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005011/en/

Alyssa Walker

Industry Ventures

415-273-7229

IR@industryventures.com