CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 16, 2023–

Self-driving technology company ISEE today announced it is the recipient of the “Autonomous Truck Of The Year” award in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

ISEE is the first and only company to achieve fully autonomous yard truck operations in the logistics yard. The company has developed a unique “humanistic” AI that gives yard trucks “common sense.” With ISEE’s self-driving yard trucks, logistics yard operators can gain predictability when it comes to capacity, performance, safety, and cost savings.

Powered by ISEE AI, the trucks can safely interact with both people and trucks in complex mixed-traffic environments. “By leveraging advanced cognitive modeling, game theory, and deep learning, we’ve developed proprietary technology that’s a perfect match for the challenges of a logistics yard. We’re honored to accept the ‘Autonomous Truck of the Year’ award from SupplyTech Breakthrough,” said ISEE Co-Founder & CEO Yibiao Zhao. “Yard trucks operate globally in various environments where the work is challenging, repetitive, and dangerous. We’re deeply committed to building a future where autonomous yard trucks can thrive alongside people, seamlessly and safely, freeing people to do what they do best.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“ISEE stands out by focusing on logistics yards because of their economic importance and because autonomous driving is now ready to perform in logistics yards. We’re thrilled to honor them in this year’s SupplyTech Breakthrough awards program,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. ” We understand that the global supply chain needs modernization, and ISEE recognizes that many of the supply chain challenges we face could be better addressed by focusing on one key link: the logistics yard.”

ISEE is also platform agnostic. Whether a fleet is diesel or electric, ISEE technology can make fleets fully autonomous. ISEE’s customers are already leveraging advanced technology to modernize their global operations today, including Fortune 100 companies in e-commerce, retail, automotive OEMs, and major third-party logistics players.

About ISEE

ISEE is an autonomous technology company that improves efficiency and safety with trucks designed to adapt flexibly to any environment and thrive alongside other workers. Founded in 2017, ISEE was developed out of AI research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Designed to interact with human environments, ISEE’s autonomous system anticipates unexpected behaviors in the mixed traffic environment, delivering the versatility needed to automate complex operations without disruption. For more information, visit www.isee.ai.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies, and products worldwide. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information, visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

