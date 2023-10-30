Enhanced Integration Enables Unparalleled Efficiency and Guest Satisfaction Through Jurny’s AI-Powered Dashboard

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 30, 2023–

Jurny, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for automating hotel and short-term rental management, announced a new integration with Vrbo today. This enhanced collaboration brings several industry-first features in guest communication and reservation management to the market. With over 2 million private vacation rentals available on Vrbo and its affiliation with Expedia Group, which receives over 750 million monthly visits across its sites, hosts can now easily set up and manage numerous Vrbo listings through Jurny’s centralized dashboard.

Additionally, Jurny now unifies multiple booking channels and communication streams, including Airbnb, Booking.com, email, SMS, WhatsApp and chat, into one inbox to fully automate guest interaction with AI, drastically improving scalability, efficiency and margins for hosts while enhancing the guest experience. With this integration, Jurny’s addressable market surpasses 9 million listings.

“Having the most robust and streamlined inbox in the industry isn’t just a feature; it’s a game-changer for our customers,” said Luca Zambello, founder and CEO of Jurny. “By pairing this with industry-leading AI capabilities, we’re not just managing conversations; we’re elevating the entire guest experience. In today’s competitive landscape, the ability to respond to guest inquiries quickly and intelligently is more than a convenience – it’s a necessity.”

Jurny’s AI-powered technology enables hosts to engage with guests in unprecedented ways. By leveraging AI and contextual data from the guest’s entire journey – pre-stay to post-stay – hosts can now offer unparalleled personalization and automation.

Key Benefits of the Vrbo Integration:

Streamlined Communication Hub: Jurny offers an easily navigable single dashboard, multi-calender view, centralized reporting and a unified inbox, simplifying guest interactions across various channels, including Vrbo, Airbnb, booking.com and many other world-famous online travel agencies (OTAs) as well as text, WhatsApp and email. This unified view ensures a seamless guest experience at every step of the stay.

Jurny offers an easily navigable single dashboard, multi-calender view, centralized reporting and a unified inbox, simplifying guest interactions across various channels, including Vrbo, Airbnb, booking.com and many other world-famous online travel agencies (OTAs) as well as text, WhatsApp and email. This unified view ensures a seamless guest experience at every step of the stay. Cutting-Edge AI Support: Jurny’s AI, powered by GPT-4 and named Nia, is infinitely scalable and provides round-the-clock real-time guest communication. Nia efficiently handles tasks from FAQs to extensive conversations in multiple languages, surpassing the capabilities of typical human agents.

Jurny’s AI, powered by GPT-4 and named Nia, is infinitely scalable and provides round-the-clock real-time guest communication. Nia efficiently handles tasks from FAQs to extensive conversations in multiple languages, surpassing the capabilities of typical human agents. Proactive Reservation and Review Management: Nia not only simplifies reservation adjustments but also takes a proactive approach to review management. Nia addresses concerns and encourages positive feedback.

Nia not only simplifies reservation adjustments but also takes a proactive approach to review management. Nia addresses concerns and encourages positive feedback. Effortless Scalability and Adaptability: Jurny’s technology instantly scales and adapts to hosts’ needs, transforming complex customer interactions into a centralized and efficient workflow. It connects with consumers wherever they are, whenever they need, equipping hosts with the tools to communicate quickly and effectively.

Jurny’s technology instantly scales and adapts to hosts’ needs, transforming complex customer interactions into a centralized and efficient workflow. It connects with consumers wherever they are, whenever they need, equipping hosts with the tools to communicate quickly and effectively. Elevated Guest Experience: The seamlessly integrated platform enhances guest interactions by offering tailored auto-replies and sentiment analysis. It provides lightning-fast, personalized responses, regardless of the volume of guest queries.

Now, hosts using Jurny’s property management solution (PMS) can seamlessly connect with their Vrbo account, importing everything from individual user settings to entire property profiles. Once connected, hosts don’t have to leave the Jurny platform again, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple messaging apps, websites and tabs. Jurny offers a range of packages and pricing that work for every level of host, from a free basic bundle to more advanced premium services.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts’ operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030320655/en/

Katie Gerber

(408) 799-5864

Katie@jurny.com