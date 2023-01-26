LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 26, 2023–

Rad Technologies, Inc., doing business as Rad Intelligence, an artificial intelligence company that automates ROI-based creative intelligence, announced today that they have signed Jurny, a leading hospitality-tech company, as a client.

Founded in 2017, Jurny is the fastest-growing vertically integrated hospitality platform powered by AI and connectivity. Through their fully integrated Management Operating System (MOS), they automate operations and guest experiences for some of the world’s most exceptional hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties. The system’s recent integration with AI has allowed Jurny to fully automate guest communications and tech support, at a rate of 10 times human output, and they have now partnered with RAD AI to fuel their growth with influencer marketing strategies.

With the adoption of ChatGPT, marketers have increased their attention to artificial intelligence solutions. In recent months, RAD AI has seen a recent spike in commercial adoption across industries such as hospitality, entertainment, education, healthcare and gaming. Adding Jurny to their client portfolio further validates their expert utilization of AI and position as the leader in creative intelligence for influencer marketing.

RAD AI CEO, Jeremy Barnett, added, “We are always excited to work with key industry players with bleeding edge technologies.” Barnett continued, “Jurny is no different. What they’ve been able to accomplish with their best-in-class solution for hospitality-through the integration of AI-is something that really hits home for us. We are excited to be apart of their growth story as they continue to establish themselves as the leader in the hospitality technology space for years to come”

Jurny’s CEO, Luca Zambello, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with RAD AI to take our marketing efforts to the next level. It is very rewarding to work with another cutting edge company that understands how to best leverage AI within their field. Their expertise in AI further verifies our own capabilities, which is why we’ve decided to work with them as we team up to drive commercial adoption of our suite of AI-enabled hospitality products.”

About Rad Intelligence

RAD AI (Remove All Doubt) is an artificial intelligence that automates ROI-based creative decisions and content strategy at scale. The company uses its proprietary AI through 600+ API connections to deliver unbiased creative intelligence that inform campaign concepts, content production and influencer selection. This results in better ROI across the entire marketing mix, hundreds of hours saved on creating content and a measurable reduction in content costs. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA, and was founded in 2018. For more information about Rad Intelligence, please visit us at https://www.radintel.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005796/en/

Jeremy Barnett, media@radintel.ai