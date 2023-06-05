New Executive Appointments Bolster Komodo’s Seasoned Leadership Team as It Exceeds $200M in Annual Recurring Revenue in Fiscal Year 2023, Signaling Continued Business Momentum

Komodo Health, a leading healthcare technology company, announced the appointment of Vikas Mehta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Sarah Shin as the company’s new Chief People Officer (CPO). The two seasoned leaders will join Komodo’s executive team, where they will be responsible for implementing Komodo’s long-term growth and expansion strategy for their respective functions. The new executives join Komodo as the company continues to retain and grow its customer base across healthcare, digital health, and Life Sciences.

In his role as CFO, Mehta will work alongside Komodo’s executive team to build on the company’s consistently strong year-over-year growth and market expansion while further strengthening its finance and operating models to prepare the company for future growth. Komodo surpassed $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue during its last fiscal year.

“The market potential for healthcare technology is massive and the biggest winners will be organizations that can help their customers operationalize data, insights, analytics and dramatically reshape their productivity,” said Mehta. “Komodo’s comprehensive Healthcare Map and continuous innovation has catapulted it to be a leader in the healthcare technology space, and I look forward to working alongside our talented team to build on the company’s strong financial and operational foundation and take it to even greater heights.”

Mehta brings more than two decades of extensive experience leading financial strategy in enterprise software, retail, and financial services industries. As a finance veteran, Mehta has a distinguished career leading digital transformation at Fortune 50 companies including Nike, Walmart, Microsoft, and Paypal. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Anaplan, where he was responsible for finance, audit, legal, procurement, investor relations, accounting and strategy. Prior to Anaplan, he was CFO of Nike Direct, where he provided strategic leadership and direction across supply chain and finance functions to drive digital transformation during the height of the pandemic.

Shin, Komodo’s new CPO, will lead Komodo’s People teams and initiatives across people partners, people operations, talent and acquisition, learning and development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) – bringing her deep domain expertise to help reinforce all elements of Komodo’s culture, values, and talent. This will include a focus on organizational design, talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, and ongoing mission alignment across Komodo’s team of Dragons.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to organizations that value and invest in their teams,” Shin said. “I thrive on building and delivering solutions that fuel and accelerate a company’s mission and business potential. Komodo’s diverse workforce of Dragons is the reason behind the company’s exceptional growth, and I’m thrilled to be joining a leadership team that views its people, culture, and values as critical components of success to build its long-term strategic advantage.”

Shin is a seasoned global leader who brings exceptional experience to Komodo across all facets of people and culture strategy and development, most recently serving as the chief diversity officer for Cloudera. Prior to Cloudera, Shin served in senior leadership positions at organizations including Apple, Apple Health, LeapFrog, and Hewlett Packard. Shin’s responsibilities included HR-wide corporate strategy planning, implementation, vision, and operations, as well as talent management and development strategies for global workforces.

“Vikas and Sarah are exceptional leaders, joining Komodo at an exciting time,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and co-founder of Komodo Health. “As we continue to accelerate our technology footprint, their years of experience coupled with proven track records of delivering positive business results will be essential in the next phase of our growth and long-term financial performance.”

With today’s news, Komodo further strengthens its highly accomplished executive leadership team and bolsters the company’s growth strategies. These C-suite appointments come on the heels of the recent announcement on the launch of MapEnhance, yet another major expansion of Komodo’s Healthcare Map and the latest advancement for the company’s technology platform and cloud-based application suite.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics. Komodo pairs the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit KomodoHealth.com.

