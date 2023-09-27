New Marquee Offering Will Transform How Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies Produce Rapid, Repeatable, and Novel Insights at Scale To Reduce the Global Burden of Disease

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 27, 2023–

Komodo Health today introduced MapLab™, the first all-in-one offering for healthcare and Life Sciences companies to generate insights into disease trends, treatment pathways, patient populations, and a host of other complex research questions. The technology ushers in a new, fully integrated insights workflow solution for the industry to more easily and rapidly unearth rich insights that will help reduce disease burden at scale. MapLab includes robust data science tooling, customizable analytics dashboards, and a generative AI analytic assistant, delivered atop a unified, enterprise-wide platform and powered by Komodo’s best-in-class real-world patient data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927868305/en/

Komodo Health Launches MapLab: a new, fully integrated insights workflow solution for the industry to more easily and rapidly unearth rich insights that will help reduce disease burden at scale (Photo: Business Wire)

Despite the proliferation of data in healthcare, industry stakeholders continue to face challenges in integrating reliable insights across the enterprise. Many companies are forced to purchase individual datasets from legacy aggregators and marketplaces, attempt to stitch them together, and then rely on generic business intelligence tools that are costly and time-consuming to tailor and offer little expertise beyond what the user can offer themselves. These challenges too often stymie efforts to deliver new therapies to the patients who need them. Representing the future of AI and data-driven innovation in healthcare, MapLab reinvents how users will tackle daily analytic needs.

“MapLab represents the most powerful AI-fueled insights engine available in the market, and we’re putting that directly into the hands of our customers,” said Arif Nathoo, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. “Progress in healthcare has been hampered by fragmented data scattered throughout the enterprise, disconnected analytic tools, and the absence of a reliable, flexible platform for insight generation. With MapLab, we’re delivering a scalable, connected healthcare intelligence experience that the entire enterprise can use.”

Next-Generation Analytics and Insights Solution For Life Sciences and Healthcare

Companies can leverage Komodo’s fit-for-purpose technology as part of their daily workflows to serve as a single source of truth for clinical and business intelligence needs enterprise-wide. With MapLab, users can:

Unlock Insights and Scale Results: Automate common analytic needs and speed time to impact by leveraging a growing library of pre-built content curated by Komodo experts. These include analytic templates, codesets, and dashboards for easier patient-cohort exploration, analysis, and insight generation to quickly answer targeted business questions facing every business. Users can then create interactive visualizations and dashboards to deliver unique insights in formats that can be easily presented and interpreted across the company.

Automate common analytic needs and speed time to impact by leveraging a growing library of pre-built content curated by Komodo experts. These include analytic templates, codesets, and dashboards for easier patient-cohort exploration, analysis, and insight generation to quickly answer targeted business questions facing every business. Users can then create interactive visualizations and dashboards to deliver unique insights in formats that can be easily presented and interpreted across the company. Integrate and Manage Data Assets : Accelerate the value of data investments by combining datasets aligned to organizational priorities and therapeutic areas. Users can extend the insight-generating capacity of Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ – the most complete and accurate source of de-identified patient-level data in the U.S. – by connecting it with siloed data lakes and proprietary patient-level data sources for a more nuanced and granular view into patient populations, treatment pathways, outcomes, and disease trends.

: Accelerate the value of data investments by combining datasets aligned to organizational priorities and therapeutic areas. Users can extend the insight-generating capacity of Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ – the most complete and accurate source of de-identified patient-level data in the U.S. – by connecting it with siloed data lakes and proprietary patient-level data sources for a more nuanced and granular view into patient populations, treatment pathways, outcomes, and disease trends. Streamline Data Science Workflows: Expand and build upon nine years of AI expertise with Komodo’s fully integrated development environment, designed for the most sophisticated data scientists and engineers developing the next generation of Life Sciences solutions. Tap into de-identified patient-level data in a secure, flexible, end-to-end cloud development environment using the programming languages and frameworks of your choice to build new applications, APIs, and algorithms atop Komodo’s AI-powered platform.

The first MapLab module will be generally available in Q4 2023, with additional modules launching in early 2024. As Komodo’s cornerstone application for self-service insights discovery and analytics continues to expand, MapLab users will also be able to explore the future of productivity and insight generation using Komodo’s generative AI analytics assistant. The new AI copilot leverages Komodo’s platform services and pre-trained large language models to uplevel and accelerate user impact by quickly delivering dashboards, insights, and information that is contextualized to unique business needs. These copilot capabilities will extend the power of rapid and easy analytic and insight discovery for users both within and outside the MapLab environment.

All of Komodo’s platform offerings, workflow applications, and technology services are built on its proprietary Healthcare Map. The Healthcare Map includes more than 330 million de-identified patient journeys – from genomics and electronic healthcare records to insurance coverage and claims, race and ethnicity, and more. For more information, please visit here.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927868305/en/

Media:

media@komodohealth.com