Cleantech high on the agenda, as the UK’s HiiROC, takes home the global prize as the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator 2022.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 9, 2022–

On November 2nd, KPMG Private Enterprise announced that HiiROC, the developer of a system to produce low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen, has been named the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator winner at the final event in Lisbon, Portugal, overcoming fierce competition from over 1,100 applicants across 22 countries and jurisdictions during the national stages.

“It is such an honor and a testament to our amazing team for HiiROC to be selected as this year’s KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator winner”, says Tim Davies, HiiROC’s Founder and CEO. “The competition in the global finals was really impressive, and we’re thrilled to be recognized amidst such an amazing group of brilliant innovations and entrepreneurs. We sincerely thank KPMG Private Enterprise and our KPMG Private Enterprise UK team for their support at every step in the process. We’re ready and eager to take the next step forward for our company.”

Conor Moore, Partner and Global Leader, KPMG Private Enterprise Emerging Giants said, “Last year was the competitions inaugural year in which the bar was set incredibly high! With even more companies competing this year, I think the standard has risen to yet another level. We were so excited to be able to bring 22 future tech titans to the finalist stage and capture the world’s attention. These tech entrepreneurs are the builders of the future, and they are really stepping up to develop practical technology solutions that can improve our businesses, our planet and the lives of people across the world. These are all admirable goals that should applauded and supported.”

Warren Middleton, KPMG Private Enterprise, Emerging Giants Leader in the UK said, “Hydrogen is the new green fuel of the future. We saw the potential in HiiROC immediately. We couldn’t be more excited about the recognition they have received today, and the opportunity to help them showcase their brilliant innovation, to continue to grow their business and transform the global energy system. “As with all of the finalists in today’s competition, HiiROC is a modern success story of entrepreneurialism, innovation and ambition. We’re seeing more and more of this kind of drive across the world and that’s a very positive sign for the future. Congratulations to HiiROC for bringing the global crown home to the UK. The entire KPMG Private Enterprise team in the UK is looking forward to watching your company grow and prosper.”

The panel of international judges for the competition included:

Anie Akpe – Founder, IBOM LLC, Innov8tiv & African Women In Tech (AWIT)

Anthony Lacavera – Founder and Chairman – Globalive

Conor Moore – Head of KPMG Private Enterprise in the Americas, Global Leader, Emerging Giants,KPMG Private Enterprise, KPMG in the US

Shivani Sopory, Partner in Charge, Emerging Giants, Silicon Valley, KPMG in the US

Diego Stone – CEO and Founder Krilltech

Conor Moore added, “Our congratulations to HiiROC. We’re delighted to have been able to play a role in supporting your growth through this part of your journey. Congratulations as well to all 22 of the country winners that competed in this global final.”

The global finalists included:

GOTERRA – Australia

Developer of a waste management infrastructure designed to solve the food waste crisis

Techtrials International – Brazil

A cloud-based analytics platform designed to deliver clinical and strategic insights to the healthcare industry

smartONE Solutions Inc. – Canada

A smart community planning platform for multi-dwelling real estate developments

Vision Medical – China

Flexible visualization medical devices to alleviate patient pain

SiembraCo – Colombia

Provider of virtual cultivation services to eliminate production barriers for smallholder farmers

cphnano – Denmark

Developer of laboratory analysis and diagnostics technology to expand the functionality of simple laboratory equipment

Reactive Robotics – Germany

A robotic assistance system for the mobilization of critically ill patients

Maithri Aquatech – India

Developer of water systems to ease the dependence on scarce water resources

Provizio – Ireland

A software-defined active safety platform, using AI on-the-edge to perceive, predict and prevent auto accidents

Connected Insurance – Israel

And AI-based connected insurance platform to transform the way people consume insurance

FIMECS Inc. – Japan

Developer of protein degradation therapeutics to treat previously undruggable cancers

Bounce – Kuwait

Developer of a digital education platform to connect educators and learners

Minu – Mexico

Provider of unsecured micro-loan services to employees in Mexico

Whoppah – Netherlands

A safe digital marketplace for second-hand designer furniture and art

Musiversal – Portugal

Developer of a music recording and collaboration platform turn artists’ ideas into reality

Avey – Qatar

Empowering health through AI self-diagnostics and tailored health journeys

OTO – Saudi Arabia

Developer of a SaaS-based multi-carrier shipping management software dedicated to retailers and e-commerce

iiDENTIFii – South Africa

Remote biometric digital authentication and automated on-boarding technology

Cureety – Spain

A digital solution that improves the care pathway of cancer patients

Ganzin Technology Inc. – Taiwan

Creator of the next generation eye tracking modules that can be easily integrated into AR/VR modules

HiiROC – United Kingdom

Developer of a low-cost zero-emission hydrogen production system

Alkymi – United States

Developer of enterprise software for freeing data automatically from emails and documents to drive real-time decisions and action

Notes to Editors:

About the competition

The inaugural KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator Competition was introduced in 2021, to build upon KPMG in the UK’s Best British Tech Pioneer competition. In the first year of the global competition, 17 countries in major regions of the world participated in the competition. In 2022, the competition grew to include 22 countries and jurisdictions from both mature and emerging markets.

Companies from the startup to growth stages were invited to pitch their innovations and present their growth ambitions to panels of local and global industry experts for the opportunity to be recognized as a leading technology innovator in their country and ultimately on the global stage.

About KPMG Private Enterprise

You know KPMG, you might not know KPMG Private Enterprise. The KPMG Private Enterprise global network for Emerging Giants has extensive knowledge and experience working with the startup ecosystem. From seed to speed, we’re here throughout your journey. You gain access to KPMG’s global resources through a single point of contact – a trusted advisor to your company.

It’s a local touch with a global reach.

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 144 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005864/en/

For media queries, please contact:

Daniel Caines, Senior Manager, External Communications, KPMG International

T: +447732 400262

E: daniel.caines@kpmg.co.uk

Lindsay Hull, Senior Director, KPMG Private Enterprise Emerging Giants Network, KPMG International

T: +1 408 367 4102

E: lhull@kpmg.com