VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 7, 2022–

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, was selected as one of the top 5 global Futures Exchanges by CoinMarketCap, the world’s most trusted cryptocurrency data authority. KuCoin Futures – the exchange’s Futures Trading platform, has surpassed 10 million users worldwide thanks to its innovative products and high-quality services, accelerating the rapid development of the futures market. The event comes as a landmark accomplishment on the occasion of KuCoin Futures third anniversary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005640/en/

KuCoin Futures Breaks Into the Top 5 List of Global Futures Exchanges (Graphic: Business Wire)

Launched in August 2019, KuCoin Futures has served millions of users with its innovative products and high-quality services, recording the highest daily trading volume of over $10 billion in 2022. The exchange currently boasts over 10 million users, representing an increase of 67% from the previous year. The number of daily active users this year has also increased by 1,000% over the last year.

KuCoin Futures has achieved leapfrog growth in trading volume in large part due to its rapid development and continuous breakthroughs. Futures trading volume has increased by 400%, average daily open interest has increased by 500% compared with last year, and the highest intraday trading volume reached $10 billion. Over 50% of users register and enable futures trading, and profits from a single user’s futures position have exceeded 10,000%.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: “The stable and continuous development and breakthroughs of KuCoin Futures over the 3 years are a good reflection of the continuous pursuit of excellence in the KuCoin ecosystem. Even in the current stage of market decline, KuCoin Futures has always lived up to the support and trust of users and strived to accelerate the upgrade of futures products and services. In the future, it will continue to increase system capacity and provide a better trading experience to our users.”

In August, KuCoin Futures celebrated its third anniversary. The number of participants in the celebration increased by 130% compared to last year’s anniversary event. The number of new futures traders during the celebration rose by 67% compared to the 2 weeks preceding the event.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. Additionally, in 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005640/en/

Emma Haul

media@kucoin.com