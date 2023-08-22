LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 22, 2023–

Massdriver (http://massdriver.cloud), an extensible cloud operations platform with an intuitive visual interface that enables self-service and reduces infrastructure burdens for software engineers and cloud ops teams deploying cloud-native applications without lock-in, has secured $8 million in funding to smash the barriers holding back engineering teams worldwide. This round fuels Massdriver’s mission to make cloud infrastructure easy, open, and approachable for every engineering team through an agnostic solution.

The round was led by Builders VC, and includes 1984 Ventures, Y Combinator, Uncorrelated Ventures, Page One Ventures, Soma Capital, Hack VC, and technical founder angels with experience starting their own successful businesses.

As part of its commitment to open-source, Massdriver is an early supporter of the OpenTF (http://opentf.org) initiative aiming to counter HashiCorp to keep Terraform as a community-driven infrastructure as code tool.

“We’re on a mission to liberate developers from infrastructure burdens, and open source is core to that mission,” said Cory O’Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Massdriver. “With our latest funding, and by participation in OpenTF, we aim to restore true open-source freedom to infrastructure provisioning. Developers deserve choice, transparency, and community-driven innovation.”

Cloud-native applications require integrating diverse cloud services, a tedious process plagued by complexity. Massdriver combines decades of cloud expertise into a single tool to streamline cloud infrastructure development like never before.

The platform empowers engineers to deploy infrastructure securely and confidently without extensive expertise. Builders can manage databases, machine learning pipelines, and serverless computing with ease.

Hundreds of developers have already tapped into Massdriver’s power, enabling engineers to spend more time writing code and less time operating it, increasing their delivery cadence while also strengthening security and compliance.

Our secret weapon is decades of cloud mastery distilled into guardrails and automation that accelerate development velocity. With Massdriver, you gain velocity, reliability, observability, and compliance to deliver world-class products rapidly.

This funding round provides the fuel to accelerate Massdriver’s mission of empowering teams to defy convention. Join us on our mission to make cloud infrastructure easy and approachable for every engineering team.

A video demo of Massdriver’s tech is available (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIhlA37p-tE). To learn more, visit http://massdriver.cloud.

About Massdriver:

Massdriver is a YC W22 startup providing an intuitive cloud operations platform to reduce infrastructure burdens. With a focus on openness, Massdriver enables teams to accelerate cloud delivery through simplicity.

