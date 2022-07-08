Since 2019, VentureBeat has been honoring the women leaders, mentors, researchers and entrepreneurs who are transforming the AI industry — making it magnitudes more equitable, ethical and groundbreaking for all. The VentureBeat Women in AI Awards was founded to emphasize how vital the voices, work and experiences of these women are to AI as a field and a technology, and to shine a light on some of these leaders.

This year, over 200 women were nominated over five categories, and we’re delighted to introduce our potential winners. Each was selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field and their positive influence in the community. The winners will be announced and their praises further sung during Transform 2022.

And don’t forget to register for the 4th Annual Women in AI Breakfast presented by Capital One. Panelists will delve into AI’s unconscious bias, and how the gender gap in data and AI-centric fields can make or break how applications are developed, during the live panel discussion, “How Women in Data & AI Fields Lead to Greater Diversity in Workforces and Applications.”

You’ll see industry leading experts of every gender tackle topics ranging from ethics to equality in their research, as well as in-depth knowledge and actionable insights from VP of Engineering and Head of Data at LinkedIn, Ya Xu; Chief Data Officer at Mastercard, JoAnn Stonier; and Molly Parr, VP, Product, Digital Customer Experiences, Enterprise Products & Platforms at Capital One. Register for the live breakfast now!

And now, meet our 2022 Women in AI nominees

Responsibility and Ethics of AI

This award honors a woman who demonstrates exemplary leadership and a commitment to progress in advancing responsibility and ethics in the field.

Beena Ammanath , Executive Director, Global Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte

, Executive Director, Global Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte Diya Wynn , Senior Practice Manager, Responsible AI, Emerging Technologies & Intelligent Platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

, Senior Practice Manager, Responsible AI, Emerging Technologies & Intelligent Platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Kathy Baxter , Principal Architect of Ethical AI Practice, Salesforce

, Principal Architect of Ethical AI Practice, Salesforce Minerva Tantoco, Chief AI Officer, NYU MCSilver

Chief AI Officer, NYU MCSilver Mirka Snyder Caron , Senior Counsel, Privacy, Cybersecurity, Data and Fraud, TD Bank

, Senior Counsel, Privacy, Cybersecurity, Data and Fraud, TD Bank Muthumari S. , Head of Data Science, Brillio

, Head of Data Science, Brillio Nikki Pope , Senior Director, AI and Legal Ethics, NVIDIA

, Senior Director, AI and Legal Ethics, NVIDIA Saiph Savage , Assistant Professor, Northeastern University

, Assistant Professor, Northeastern University Susan Gonzales , CEO, AIandYou (www.aiandyou.org)

, CEO, AIandYou (www.aiandyou.org) Triveni Gandhi , Responsible AI Lead, Dataiku

, Responsible AI Lead, Dataiku Siobhan Hanna, Managing Director of Global AI Data Solutions, TELUS International

AI Entrepreneur

This award honors a woman who has launched an AI company that shows great promise. Consideration was given to factors such as business traction, the technology solution and impact in the AI space.

Aleksandra Kazantseva , Head of Business Development, BizzClick

, Head of Business Development, BizzClick Anu Shukla , Co-founder, Executive Chairman, Botco.ai

, Co-founder, Executive Chairman, Botco.ai Aparna Dhinakaran , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Arize AI

, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Arize AI Denise Leaser , President, MyInnerGenius

, President, MyInnerGenius Devaki Raj , CEO and Co-founder, CrowdAI

, CEO and Co-founder, CrowdAI Dr Michelle Perugini , CEO and Co-Founder, Presagen

, CEO and Co-Founder, Presagen Dr. Somdutta Singh , Founder & CEO, Assiduus

, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Gila Hayat , Co-founder & CTO, Darrow

, Co-founder & CTO, Darrow Dr. Maya Said , Founder, CEO, Outcomes4Me

, Founder, CEO, Outcomes4Me Dr. Rachita Navara , Co-founder and CEO, SafeBeat Rx

, Co-founder and CEO, SafeBeat Rx Rama Chakaki , COO, aiXplain

, COO, aiXplain Vaysh Kewada , CEO and Co-founder, Salience Labs

, CEO and Co-founder, Salience Labs Manasi Vartak, CEO and Founder, Verta Inc.

AI Research

This award honors a woman who has made a significant impact in AI research, either by helping accelerate progress in her organization, as part of academic research, or impacting AI innovation.

Cristina Gorrostieta , Principal Data Scientist, Cogito Corp

, Principal Data Scientist, Cogito Corp Dr. Ranit Aharonov , Chief Technology Officer, Pangea Biomed

, Chief Technology Officer, Pangea Biomed Mounia Lalmas-Roelleke , Head of Technology Research for Personalization, Spotify

, Head of Technology Research for Personalization, Spotify Nicole Jiang , Director of Product and Design, Abnormal Security

, Director of Product and Design, Abnormal Security Victoria Muradyan , Machine Learning, Researcher, Picsart

, Machine Learning, Researcher, Picsart Amy Steier, Principal Machine Learning Scientist, Gretel

AI Mentorship

This award honors a woman leader who mentored other women in the AI field by providing guidance and support/encouraging more women to enter the field of AI.

Angie Westbrock , COO, Standard AI

, COO, Standard AI Anita Weemaes , Solution Architect, NVIDIA

, Solution Architect, NVIDIA Belén Sanchez Hidalgo , Senior Data Scientist, Team Lead, DataRobot

, Senior Data Scientist, Team Lead, DataRobot Danika Hannon , Midmarket Sales Executive, Quantinuum

, Midmarket Sales Executive, Quantinuum Nancy Li , Vice President, AI & Platform, BrightAI

, Vice President, AI & Platform, BrightAI Penny Li , Senior Vice President of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), SambaNova Systems

, Senior Vice President of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), SambaNova Systems Rebekah Leslie-Hurd , Director of Compiler Software Engineering, Cerebras Systems

, Director of Compiler Software Engineering, Cerebras Systems Sadie St. Lawrence , Founder and CEO, Women in Data

, Founder and CEO, Women in Data Dr. Tanya Mishra, CEO & Founder, SureStart

CEO & Founder, SureStart Sujatha Sagiraju , Chief Product Officer, Appen

, Chief Product Officer, Appen Tina Nguyen , SVP, Director of Analytics, Truist Bank

, SVP, Director of Analytics, Truist Bank Zoe Hillenmeyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Peak

, Chief Commercial Officer, Peak Taniya Mishra , Founder and CEO, SureStart

, Founder and CEO, SureStart Sujatha Sagiraju , Chief Product Officer, Appen

, Chief Product Officer, Appen Andrea Clayton, Chief People Officer, Appen

Rising Star

This award honors a woman in the early stages of her AI career who has already demonstrated exemplary leadership traits.

Alice Fridberg , Data Scientist and Team Lead, Skai

, Data Scientist and Team Lead, Skai Catherine Hansen , Director of Marketing, Sway AI

, Director of Marketing, Sway AI Daria Soboleva , Machine Learning Engineer, Cerebras Systems

, Machine Learning Engineer, Cerebras Systems Dhanya Jayachandra , Chief Technology Officer, Unitek

, Chief Technology Officer, Unitek Emma Stapleton, Senior Data Scientist, Actium Health

Senior Data Scientist, Actium Health Gina Romero , CEO & Co-Founder, Connected Women

, CEO & Co-Founder, Connected Women Katie Robbert , Co-Founder & CEO, Trust Insights

, Co-Founder & CEO, Trust Insights Lipika Ramaswamy , Senior Applied Scientist, Gretel

, Senior Applied Scientist, Gretel Luminita Busuricu , CEO, QuickLegal

, CEO, QuickLegal Manisha Gupta , Global Head, Product Management, HCM & Cross Functional Analytics, Oracle

, Global Head, Product Management, HCM & Cross Functional Analytics, Oracle Meghan Mergui , Data Scientist, BigID

, Data Scientist, BigID Monika Shrivastav , AI Operations & Strategy Lead – Applied AI Group, Walmart

, AI Operations & Strategy Lead – Applied AI Group, Walmart Nare Tarlamazyan , Lead Product Manager, AI, Picsart

, Lead Product Manager, AI, Picsart Prerna Dogra , Senior Manager, AI Products, NVIDIA

, Senior Manager, AI Products, NVIDIA Rebecca Clyde , Co-founder and CEO, Botco.ai

, Co-founder and CEO, Botco.ai Shrimai Prabhumoye , Research Scientist, NVidia

, Research Scientist, NVidia Supriya Gupta , General Manager, Recommendations, Credit Karma

, General Manager, Recommendations, Credit Karma Susan Sly , Co-Founder & Co-CEO, RadiusAI

, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, RadiusAI Yardenne Assa , CEO and co-founder, Unboxable

, CEO and co-founder, Unboxable Jigyasa Grover , Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Twitter, Inc.

, Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Twitter, Inc. Saloni Potdar , Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM

, Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM Dr. Ana S. Rufino Ferreira, Staff Software Engineer and Manager, Woven Planet

And don’t forget to register for Transform, the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision-makers of every stripe. This year Transform spans two full weeks, both live in San Francisco and virtually. Register now!

July 19: The Data & AI Executive Summit | LIVE at The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Join over 500 data and AI executives in-person to network with peers and hear success stories from c-level thought leaders on applied data and AI strategies.

July 20-22: The Data Week | Virtual

July 26-28: The AI & Edge Week | Virtual

Cutting across the most critical topics in Data and Al, pick, choose and learn from wherever you are across the two weeks.

Get the full agenda here.