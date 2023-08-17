New investment round led by existing investor, SYN Ventures, will fund growing and capital-efficient operations that are redefining how modern companies manage, measure, and mature their cybersecurity programs.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 17, 2023–

Metabase Q, a leading all-in-one cybersecurity solution focused on protecting multi-national corporations in Latin America, announced today that it has secured $3 million in Series A funding led by existing investor, SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investors, including GBM and former President and COO of Mandiant, John Watters. The company has been exceptionally capital-efficient to date despite its explosive growth, this latest round bringing the total raised to only $8 million, a fraction of comparable companies with its size and growth metrics.

“The demand for Metabase Q’s platform is evident in customer validation and an impressive 403% quarter-over-quarter growth in new bookings, demonstrating that Metabase Q’s approach to cybersecurity is the future of the industry,” said Mauricio Benavides, Co-founder and CEO of Metabase Q. “This is particularly true for businesses in the Latin American market-an underserved area given the influx of digital transformation and thus cyber risks present.”

Metabase Q has expanded its Batuta platform (Baton in English, named after the tool used by conductors in orchestras) to feature a suite of modules that streamline cybersecurity processes, offering capabilities from swift deployment to real-time inventory management, comprehensive vulnerability assessment, AI-driven insights, and swift incident response.

“In a world inundated with cybersecurity technologies, Metabase Q stands apart. Their mission isn’t just about creating another tool; it’s about enabling every company globally to build a modern cybersecurity program,” said Jay Leek, General Partner at SYN Ventures. “Their approach has been transformative to the Latin American market to date and is exactly the forward-thinking approach we believe will redefine industry standards.”

About Metabase Q

Metabase Q offers an end-to-end platform that enables businesses to manage, measure and mature their cybersecurity.

We started our journey with a clear mission: to make cybersecurity accessible, understandable, and manageable, especially for businesses in the Latin American market. Today, while we continue to serve this region, we have expanded our reach to support global companies from our headquarters in San Francisco, California. Visit us at www.metabaseq.com.

