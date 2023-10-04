Company Also Announces Tripling of Customers Since Closing its Venture Financing Round in 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 4, 2023–

Mobileforce announced today the addition of new industry-leading customers for its intelligent and integrated RevOps-as-a-Service (ROAS) platform, including visionary companies SportSafe, the leading sports equipment supplier and installer in the UK, and iSolved, a leading HCM technology provider.

Mobileforce also announced year-over-year tripling of customers for its unified ROAS platform that includes CPQ (configure, price and quote), FSM (field service management) and extended enterprise portal modules. Mobileforce has enjoyed accelerated growth since making its unified RevOps automation platform available in the HubSpot, SugarCRM, Pipedrive, Creatio and Zendesk app stores and in conjunction with closing its $5.85 million venture capital seed financing round in July 2022, led by Aspenwood Ventures.

As businesses – and Mobileforce’s customers and prospects – are pushing to do more with less, there is an increasing demand for integrated SaaS applications that extend beyond simple point solutions into unified business workflows. Mobileforce’s ROAS platform, which is seamlessly integrated with companies’ CRM, ERP and inventory management systems, exemplifies this unified approach.

SportSafe has utilized Mobileforce’s integrated solution – aligning sales and service teams seamlessly through one RevOps platform – to significantly reduce its quoting, inspection and repair timelines.

“At SportSafe, with our overlapping field services and sales team structure, we have very complex demands, so we needed a unified and highly adaptable solution,” said Alex Wilkins, Managing Director at SportSafe. “Mobileforce is the only company that offered a fully integrated CPQ and FSM solution that meets our specific needs. Their platform integrates seamlessly with our CRM and other systems. We’ve since seen an 80% reduction in the time it takes to generate quotes and proposals, greatly improving the speed across our business, including our sales, service delivery, and revenue-generation cycles.”

“In 2023, companies with field sales and services teams are pushing aggressively for efficiency with their CPQ and FSM solutions,” said industry analyst Frank Sohn, President & CEO of Novus Consulting and host of The CPQ Podcast. “Enterprises are increasingly pushing to consolidate into a unified platform to avoid having to deploy and integrate multiple, disparate SaaS applications. Mobileforce’s growth with its unified RevOps-as-a-Service platform is a great example of this trend.”

“Our unique no-code architecture enables our quote-to-cash-to-service customers to do things they could never do with any other point solution,” said Jagadish Bandhole, CEO and co-founder of Mobileforce. “Our customers are increasingly looking for a unified sales and field service solution that can quickly adapt to their dynamic, go-to-market motions. Our fully integrated ROAS platform is radically simple to deploy and support – and specifically addresses this need.”

Mobileforce will be presenting today at SugarCRM’s Connected Conference in London (more details here: https://connected.sugarcrmevents.com/london/). The company also published today its most recent on-demand webinar with HubSpot entitled “Empower Your Sales Team with AI” (which can be found here: https://bit.ly/HubWeb_2023).

Mobileforce’s fully integrated ROAS platform is available as a stand-alone product and also via all major CRM marketplaces. For more information, go to www.mobileforce.ai.

ABOUT MOBILEFORCE

Mobileforce offers the industry’s first integrated and intelligent RevOps-as-a-Service platform to help the world’s most demanding companies sell to – and serve – their customers. Its automated CPQ and FSM solutions enable businesses to meet the most complex, rapidly-changing demands associated with all aspects of pricing, quoting, configuration and servicing clients. Mobileforce’s unified no-code CPQ and FSM platform integrate seamlessly into customers’ CRM, ERP and other data-driven software, including proprietary and legacy applications. Mobileforce’s customers include visionary companies addressing intricate demands in sectors with complex needs, including industrial, manufacturing and distribution, and high-tech and software sectors. For more information, visit mobileforce.ai or follow Mobileforce on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004293889/en/

Philip Levinson, CMO

Mobileforce Software

marketing@mobileforcesoftware.com