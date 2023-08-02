Game studio Mystic Moose has partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming to bring the Web3 deck-building and autochess hybrid game, Mojo Melee, to Prime members.

The promotion, which will last for six months, offers monthly drops of in-game items such as Spellstones and currency packs, along with digital collectibles, including new champions and skins.

The digital collectibles, which are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), can be used in future Planet Mojo games or sold on open marketplaces.

The game is designed by a team of industry veterans with experience at companies such as LucasArts, Electronic Arts, and Activision. Mojo Melee offers a new direction for autochess games, featuring approachable, easy-to-understand components that require experience and knowledge to master.

Unlike most autochess games where both teams contain the same units, Mojo Melee is inspired by deck-building games, where experimenting with team choices of who to bring into battle impacts success.

In addition to the monthly drops, Prime members will have access to the soon-to-be-released “Mod-able” Mojos, which are 3D digital collectibles that allow players to customize and create unique looks that can be shown off in-game and on-chain.

Prime Gaming Store Page for Mojo Melee.

Mojos are small magical plant-based creatures that have a deep connection with Planet Mojo and hold the key to saving it. They currently come in four different subclasses – Moss, Leaf, Flower, and Vine – each with unique special abilities that heal, buff, and enhance the players’ champions, allowing many strategies.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Prime Gaming to bring Mojo Melee to Prime members,” said Mike Levine, CEO of Mystic Moose, in a statement. “With monthly free drops of on and off-chain items, this is a massive opportunity to let players enjoy our game and experience the power of web3 gaming assets.”

Planet Mojo is an ecosystem of interconnected Web3 games built by Mystic Moose and set inside a mysterious alien planet with an evolving narrative where players compete with customized teams of fantastical creatures in a suite of esports and player-versus-player (PvP) games. The scalable platform empowers players by allowing them to own their in-game assets and have a say in the project’s future direction.

Mojo Melee is a Web3 game with digital collectibles.

Mojo Melee is available to play now on desktop browsers.

“As a longtime partner of Mojo Melee, it’s fantastic to see them working closely with Amazon Prime Gaming, as it’s another indicator that Web3 gaming is going mainstream”, said Urvit Goel, vice president of global business development at Polygon Labs, in a statement. “Mystic Moose offers fast-paced strategy gameplay and allows players to own their customizable characters as digital collectibles, and this player-first approach is something that we are proud to see being built on Polygon.”