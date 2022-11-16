Payroll software company positions for growth with new flagship office in Atlanta

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 16, 2022–

OnPay, a top-rated payroll and HR software company, has demonstrated rapid growth, more than doubling their employee headcount since the summer of 2021. The company’s hiring efforts are part of a strategic move to scale their teams and operations to continue supporting the growing needs of businesses and accountants today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005116/en/

OnPay’s new Atlanta headquarters at Ponce City Market (Photo: Business Wire)

The opening of OnPay’s new state-of-the-art headquarters at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market has paved the way to support this growth, accelerating their hiring of Atlanta-based talent in particular. “We are thrilled to have opened the doors to our new office at Ponce City Market,” said Jesse Burgess, CEO at OnPay. “It not only marks an exciting new milestone for the company, but it also provides our teams with a dynamic work environment that’s more conducive to collaboration.” The office renovation preserved elements of the Ponce de Leon Avenue building’s historic charm while modernizing amenities to meet the needs of today’s tech workforce. Virtual meeting technology installed throughout brings the company’s workforce together, allowing local teams to collaborate in real time with remote colleagues.

OnPay’s headcount growth has extended far beyond the Atlanta office, too. Recent hires are based across the country. As their hiring scales, the company remains committed to offering remote and hybrid working opportunities.

OnPay’s hiring shows no signs of slowing. Mark McKee, COO at OnPay, says that “bringing on additional talent to our teams has given us great momentum, positioning us to expand product offerings while continuing to offer exceptional service to clients. We are excited to continue these hiring ⁠efforts.” The company expects employee headcount to double again in the next 24 months.

About OnPay

OnPay helps small businesses and accountants move forward by making payroll, HR, and benefits easy. OnPay’s payroll software launched in Atlanta in 2011. In 2022, OnPay was named PCMag Editors’ Choice and is the top-rated small business payroll software by Forbes and The Motley Fool Ascent. Learn more at OnPay.com.

About Ponce City Market

Developed by real estate investment and management firm Jamestown, Ponce City Market is a historic, mixed-use community hub featuring local and world-class food and retail, residential lofts and office space. With ample public green space and a pedestrian network directly linked to the Atlanta BeltLine corridor, Ponce City Market is a landmark in Atlanta’s skyline and an iconic destination for visitors and neighbors alike. At its core is a buzzing indoor/outdoor Central Food Hall featuring restaurants and food stalls, including many from James Beard Award-winning and -nominated chefs. The community hub’s diverse retail offerings include a mix of national brands like Anthropologie, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and J. Crew as well as local Atlanta-based shops like Modern Mystic Shop, The Village Retail, Rhen’s Nest Toy Shop and more. When construction on the next phase of development is complete, Ponce City Market will include five buildings offering more than 700,000 square feet of office space, 350,000 square feet of retail space, and over 800 residential and hospitality living units. For more information, please visit www.poncecitymarket.com and www.next.poncecitymarket.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005116/en/

Monica Thysell

(877) 328-6505

media@onpay.com