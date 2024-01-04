Onsemi unveils silicon carbide chips for ultra-fast EV chargers

Onsemi announced a suite of new silicon-carbide chips that will enable rapid charging for ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Onsemi’s suite of nine EliteSiC Power Integrated Modules (PIMs) will enable rapid bidirectional charging EV chargers and energy storage systems (ESS). The company made the announcement ahead of the CES 2024 tech trade show in Las Vegas next week.

These silicon carbide-based solutions promise to significantly reduce system cost while offering higher efficiency and simpler cooling mechanisms. The modules aim to equip developers with essential components necessary for deploying a dependable, efficient, and scalable network of DC fast chargers, capable of charging EV batteries up to 80% in just 15 minutes. That’s pretty fast by today’s standards.

The global fast charging market is poised for a tenfold increase by the decade’s end, requiring smaller and lighter form factors for convenient deployment, the company said. Onsemi’s EliteSiC PIM solutions could potentially reduce size by up to 40% and weight by up to 52% compared to conventional silicon-based IGBT solutions. These advancements seek to expedite the installation process, making it faster and more convenient for developers.

The ease of access to charging infrastructure and rapid charging capabilities stand as pivotal factors in driving widespread adoption of electric vehicles globally. In the U.S., the need for EV chargers is expected to quadruple by 2025 and increase eightfold by the decade’s close to meet burgeoning demand and ensure equitable access to public charging stations.

As automakers transition their fleets to EVs, managing uneven charging demands becomes crucial to prevent grid overload. Bidirectional charging could be a solution, facilitating vehicle-to-grid implementation.

It not only allows regular EV battery charging but also empowers an EV to serve as an energy storage system for home power usage or as an emergency power source while on the move. Furthermore, it enables commercial fleet operators to reduce overall ownership costs by utilizing electrified trucks as storage devices.

The Onsemi solution offers a significant leap in DC fast charging network and vehicle-to-grid power transfer systems, catering to speed and access, recharging vehicles faster than conventional methods taking hours or days. An expanded DC fast charging network could potentially enable more frequent and extended travel with EVs.

The portfolio of PIM modules by Onsemi provides developers with an array of options, offering flexibility in selecting the right module for various power conversion stages in DC fast charging or energy storage system applications. Additionally, the availability of electrical circuit simulation models aims to expedite the design cycle.

Sravan Vanaparthy, general manager of Green Industrial Power Solutions at Onsemi, highlighted the significance of a robust charging infrastructure.

“To enter the next wave of EV adoption, we must build a charging infrastructure that is reliable, efficient, and scalable if we want people to join the road to electrification,” Vanaparthy said in a statement. “With our solutions, developers can easily configure and scale fast charging applications to lay the groundwork for an electrified future.”

Customers can start ordering the PIM module today.