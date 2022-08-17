Current’s influencer marketing technology will be folded into Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform, helping brands drive ecommerce traffic and conversion at global scale.

Pattern, the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, today announced its acquisition of Current-a leading influencer marketing platform.

The move will bolster the technology powering Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform, helping brands drive category-leading traffic and conversion for product listings on D2C websites, global marketplaces, and other digital channels.

“Conversion is still the biggest commercial opportunity for brands in the digital landscape, and authentic influencer programs drive the kind of high-quality traffic that leads to category leading conversion,” said Pattern Co-Founder and CEO David Wright. “Current’s technology gives brands the ability to quickly scale up, manage, and optimize their influencer campaigns to keep pace with a rapidly evolving digital and cultural landscape. With Current’s capabilities folded into our ecommerce acceleration platform, it’s a winning combination for brands that want to drive unprecedented traffic and conversion for their product catalogs.”

Current’s platform helps brands build high-impact ambassador programs from millions of creators, produce authentic content at scale, measure influencer-driven sales and return on spend, and manage creator payouts. Global brands-including Spotify, Oura Ring, and Olive and June-already leverage Current to drive accelerated traffic and conversion for their products online.

“It’s never been more important that brands have access to powerful social selling tools to capture their fair share of the $6 trillion global ecommerce market,” said Current Founder and CEO Trygve Jensen. “Ecommerce is all about being where the customer is. Increasingly consumers begin that journey with creators of all types on social. By adding our technology and services to the incredible Pattern ecommerce acceleration platform, we will become an unparalleled force to drive brand growth across all channels and marketplaces.”

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,200 employees operating from 22 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces-including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com

