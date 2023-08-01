DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 1, 2023–

Recuro Health, a leading member-focused health innovator specializing in proactive and personalized virtual care services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Fasano as its new Chairman of the Board and CEO. Phil brings an impressive track record of leadership and expertise in scaling fast-growing companies, with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare, technology, and insurance industries.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Recuro Health,” said Phil Fasano. “This is an incredible opportunity to lead a dynamic team that is at the forefront of transforming virtual care delivery and making advanced healthcare more accessible. Together, we will continue to innovate and create personalized healthcare solutions that make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Phil Fasano has been closely involved with Recuro Health over the past year as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and as Interim CEO, before being officially appointed by the Board of Directors. During this time, he gained valuable insights into the company’s vision and values. With his wealth of knowledge and experience, Phil is uniquely positioned to lead Recuro Health into an exciting new phase of accelerated growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil Fasano as our new CEO,” said Michael Brombach, Chief Operating Officer at Recuro Health. “His proven leadership in the healthcare and technology sectors, coupled with his extensive experience in scaling companies, make him the ideal choice to take the helm at Recuro Health as we continue to transform and revolutionize the healthcare experience.”

Prior to joining Recuro Health, Phil served as EVP and Chief Information Officer at Kaiser Permanente, where he played a pivotal role in the development, scaling, and management of Kaiser’s first telehealth offering, reaching an impressive 14 million members. His contributions significantly contributed to Kaiser’s revenue growth from $47 billion to $70 billion. Over the course of his career, Phil has held executive leadership positions at prestigious organizations, including American International Group, AFG, Capital One, JP Morgan Chase, and Deutsche Bank. His extensive experience spans leadership and board roles across a diverse range of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

“Phil is a proven executive, and the entire Board and leadership team firmly believe that Phil’s extensive experience and innovative approach will not only advance the company, but also strengthen its position in the market,” stated Bob Zollars, Board Member at Recuro Health.

Phil’s expertise in technology innovation, risk management, financial growth and oversight, corporate governance, cybersecurity, and digital transformation positions him as a highly respected industry expert. As CEO of Recuro Health, he will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic vision, enhancing its capabilities, and furthering its commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their health.

“Phil’s profound insights into the telehealth industry, combined with his extensive experience fill us with unwavering confidence in his ability to drive Recuro Health’s next phase of growth and establish its leading position within the evolving telehealth landscape,” stated Tracy Chadwell, Board Member at Recuro Health.

About Recuro Health

Recuro is a leading virtual-first care delivery company offering a personalized, holistic, and proactive approach to healthcare. Recuro provides seamless access to various virtual care services, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, and genomics testing. Additionally, Recuro provides a comprehensive suite of supplemental benefits, integrated prescriptions, care management, and care navigation, all available on a unified platform. For more information, visit www.recurohealth.com.

