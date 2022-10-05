Industry’s First “BaaS (Brokerage as a Service) Platform” Also Announces Acquisition of Realthy.io & Pivotal Board Appointment

Cloud-based real estate brokerage, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, announces the closing of its seed round led by Launchpad Capital and the acquisition of technology firm, Realthy.io, to fuel growth of the subscription-based real estate firm and bring transparent pricing and proprietary software to its agents. Launchpad Capital’s Founder, Ryan Gilbert, will join Pinnacle Realty Advisors Board of Directors.

Oakland-based Launchpad Capital focuses on early-stage financial technology investments. The round included participation from Mucker Capital and Dream Ventures. To date, the Pinnacle Realty Advisors has raised over $5M to introduce BaaS and modernize the outdated real estate brokerage model.

“Pinnacle Realty Advisors challenges the real estate industry’s outdated, commission split model and has a keen understanding of where the industry is heading. With legacy brokerage and housing sales on a downward trajectory the industry is ripe for innovation,” said Ryan Gilbert. “Pinnacle’s proprietary software and subscription-based services puts individual agents first with a focus on their businesses and success.”

Realthy.io is a Bay Area technology company, focused on building recommendation software for real estate agents. The startup surpassed more than 4,000 registered users in its first six months, servicing agents from over 40 states. The entire Realthy.io team of seasoned IT and digital marketing professionals has joined Pinnacle Realty Advisors and will drive the development of PinnacleHQ, Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ proprietary software platform.

Launched in 2020, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, is a modern real estate brokerage company reinventing the relationship between an agent and their brokerage firm. With this seed funding and acquisition, Pinnacle Realty Advisors doubles down on its commitment to put real estate agents first by building upon its unmatched suite of subscription-based services and products. The company will continue to give agents options to fit their needs; whether they prefer a full-service, cloud-based brokerage experience or a white label sponsorship brokerage product that allows real estate agents to have their own brand.

“We are reinventing the brokerage business model from the ground up because commission splits are dead and real estate agents deserve better – better tools, better services and better support which collectively lead to streamlining transactions,” commented Pinnacle Realty Advisors CEO Sam Sawyer. “Unlike legacy brokerages, our BaaS model is built to thrive in any market environment as it is unaffected by office costs, slowing transactions or commission-split revenue.”

Pinnacle Realty Advisors is currently licensed in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas with Florida and North Carolina launching soon. The company is fully remote with its headquarters in Dallas, TX.

About Pinnacle Realty Advisors:

Think outside the brokerage. Pinnacle Realty Advisors is a cloud-based brokerage company in the residential real estate industry offering the World’s first BaaS “Brokerage as a Service” platform. Launched in 2020 by industry veteran Sam Sawyer, Pinnacle Realty Advisors is building a modern brokerage service, reinventing the relationship between agents and their real estate brokerage. Pinnacle provides cutting edge tools, full-service agent support, and a subscription-based financial model that allows agents to keep more of their income – 100% of commission earned goes to the agents. Pinnacle Realty Advisors is currently licensed in Texas and Louisiana. Visit www.pinnaclera.com for more information.

About Launchpad Capital:

Launchpad Capital (http://www.launchpad.vc) is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the future of finance. Based in Oakland, CA, the firm has invested in over 65 financial services innovators from seed through Series B.

