pulsESGTM, a pioneering software as a service (SaaS) platform offering enterprises a centralized system of record and reference for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, has announced that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has engaged pulsESGTM in a collaborative pilot program seeking to enable portfolio companies to make measurable progress toward ESG goals in a way that can be validated and benchmarked by management and stakeholders.

Through the pilot program, pulsESGTM will work to design, test, configure, and improve initiatives to manage vast amounts of ESG data, which is often unstructured and challenging to process, supporting portfolio company efforts to enable greater transparency, assurance, and value creation across stakeholders.

“The pulsESGTM team is excited to provide an integrated, comprehensive, and flexible SaaS platform that will support the efforts of CD&R and its funds’ portfolio companies to define, capture, analyze, derive insight, and improve their ESG footprint,” said Murat Sönmez, pulsESGTM Co-founder and CEO. “We are pleased to be working on this pilot program with CD&R, which is well-recognized for its commitment to operational excellence.”

Led by tech veterans and co-founders Murat Sönmez and Inderjeet Singh, the pulsESGTM platform provides auditable analytics that can be integrated with both the source and destination ESG systems of customers. This level of information empowers enterprises to make more informed ESG decisions using a platform that also provides end-users the flexibility to modify it based on changes in the ESG regulatory landscape and according to their stakeholder needs.

Founded in 2021, pulsESG, Inc. is a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their ESG footprint with an integrated and comprehensive SaaS platform built for compliance tracking and insight.

