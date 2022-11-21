LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 21, 2022–

Rad Technologies, Inc., doing business as Rad Intelligence, an artificial intelligence company that automates ROI-based creative intelligence, announced today the appointment of Christopher Robert (“CR”) Celona as Strategic Advisor for Corporate Development, and Alexander Wissner-Gross, Ph.D., as its Founding Advisor.

The appointment of these two new senior executives further solidifies Rad Intelligence’s senior leadership team for data-driven influencer marketing.

“Our mission is to deliver quantitative performance metrics that brands trust. Most recently, we’ve seen a spike in commercial adoption with brands looking to activate influencer marketing programs using our solution,” said Jeremy Barnett, the CEO of Rad Intelligence. “By removing the opaque nature of influencer marketing, we give clients a real advantage over their competitors. Mr. Celona and Dr. Wissner-Gross are vital pieces of the puzzle, putting us in a strong position to deliver a full mix of data informed influencer marketing across owned, paid and earned channels.”

CR Celona brings over 22 years of business management experience, and has overseen $210M in RFPs for clients such as Pepsi, Warner Bros, Microsoft, Samsung, Ford, Lyft, FOX and Hasbro. A Harvard Business School alumni, Celona is globally renowned as being an architect of the influencer marketing space, as well as for his work with a broad range of venture-backed startups. He is tasked with building Rad Intelligence across North America, providing expert guidance on influencer marketing planning, product development, and sales.

Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is an award-winning computer scientist, investor, advisor, and entrepreneur. In 2003, he became the only individual in MIT history to receive a triple major, earning a bachelor’s degree in Physics, Electrical Science and Engineering, and Mathematics. He has since taught at Harvard and MIT and garnered 128 major distinctions. In addition to founding, advising, and investing in 26 technological firms with a combined valuation of over $850 million, he has written 23 publications and received 24 issued, pending, and provisional patents. He is a well-known TED speaker, whose presentations have been viewed more than 2 million times and dubbed into 27 different languages. He will advise the business on streamlining commercial adoption, key technological initiatives and product-offering innovation.

“Both of these appointments reaffirm our commitment to meeting the increasing demand from our clients for actionable business intelligence that result from influencer marketing campaigns – understanding the who, what, when, why and where throughout the full marketing mix,” said Bradley Silver, the President of Rad Intelligence. “Their expertise in artificial intelligence capabilities, influencer marketing strategies, and quantifiable business outcomes will further differentiate the exceptional work our team delivers for each of our clients.”

About Rad Intelligence

RAD AI (Remove All Doubt) is an artificial intelligence that automates ROI-based creative decisions and content strategy at scale. The company uses its proprietary AI through 600+ API connections to deliver unbiased creative intelligence that inform campaign concepts, content production and influencer selection. This results in better ROI across the entire marketing mix, hundreds of hours saved on creating content and a measurable reduction in content costs. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018. For more information about Rad Intelligence, please visit us at https://www.radintel.ai

