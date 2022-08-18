The company appoints Corie Mattie as its first “Artist in Residence”

RAD INTELLIGENCE (RAD AI) and LA HOPE DEALER today announced the formation of a strategic partnership designed to conceive and execute authentic, purpose-driven brand campaigns through the combination of creator marketing, street art and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership will focus on Fortune 1500 companies that understand the importance of taking the lead in the creation of cause-related marketing and branding campaigns, especially in today’s highly complex and diverse marketplace.

Stephen Klein, RAD AI Chief Client & Experience Officer said, “When we first spoke with LA HOPE DEALER, we immediately believed we were seeing the future of authentic marketing, the coming together of societal purpose, impactful and beautiful street art, harmonized to help build and strengthen some of the world’s finest brands. Corie will work closely with us to incorporate honest, authentic, and fresh creative insights across our brand and client ecosystem. Together we will work hard to reinvent what marketing can be and align purpose with client business benefit.”

Corie Mattie, the LA HOPE DEALER, said, “When I heard about RAD AI utilizing their artificial intelligence to better understand emotion, I realized how that could amplify the capabilities of creatives and move towards building a bridge between authentic art and the often out of touch marketing world. My mission has been to set an example for creatives by paving the way to new opportunities that are true to their creative, aligns with their voice, and in the end – enables them to make a comfortable living while enriching their art. I see this partnership as the next step to creating impactful creative campaigns that elevates and benefits everyone equally; creatives, clients, and communities.”

Klein said, “We want to be the anti-influencer company. We don’t want to hire people on behalf of our brands and pay them to say things they likely don’t believe. We strive to create meaningful, inclusive campaigns that benefit our clients-and the world-by touching people’s hearts. Our goal is to combine the wonders of AI with the marvels of human creativity and see how far we can take it. We realize that many great agencies and marketing executives are competent in understanding how the customer thinks and changing behaviors. But not us. We take our vision from Maya Angelou who said that people will forget what you said, forget what you did, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.”

About RAD INTELLIGENCE (RAD AI)

Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) has developed a marketing AI with emotional intelligence (EQ) that delivers a better way to create authentic, highly engaging influencer marketing programs. This results in unified and integrated marketing at economies of scale that helps strengthen your brand, while generating the frequency needed to crush KPIs. Brands use RAD AI informed content across the entire marketing mix, including paid advertising, blogs, emails, and brand owned properties. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018.

About LA HOPE DEALER

Corie Mattie is RAD AI’s first Artist-in-Residence. Her unwavering commitment to social causes and human rights inspires us all and is something we at RAD AI want to integrate into our culture and, eventually, our client offering. Corie is an internationally-recognized street artist, known as the LA Hope Dealer, who uses her art to propel important societal conversations forward. Corie embodies and manifests hope for the world we want to create together.

