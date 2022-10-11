Founded by the former leaders of Gmail and Google Calendar, Relay is launching an early access product.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 11, 2022–

Today Relay announced a $5M seed round and the early access launch of their collaborative workflow product. Khosla Ventures led the round with participation from Neo, BoxGroup, SV Angel, and several angels. Relay was founded by Jacob Bank, who was previously the Co-Founder and CEO of Timeful (acquired by Google in 2015) and then a Product Management Director at Google. The founding team includes the product, design, and engineering leaders from Gmail and Google Calendar.

“While collaboration tools have advanced dramatically over the past decade, it still requires a huge amount of skill and effort to craft the right collaboration and operating workflows,” shared Relay’s Founder and CEO, Jacob Bank. “We’re building a product that will make it effortless to run an effective team.”

Relay’s product sits on top of a team’s existing collaboration tools and offers leaders and operators a better solution for orchestrating repeated workflows, like launching features, publishing blog posts, running all-hands meetings, and onboarding new employees. The product keeps all of the stakeholders on track and automates the tedious mechanics of the workflow.

Relay is working with emerging market leaders like Ramp and fast-growing startups like Lumos as design partners, and the company is now opening up an early access program here.

“Relay’s vision of understanding the best practices of top-performing teams and creating assistive software to bring those workflows to everyone could transform the entire way people work,” said Sandhya Venkatachalam, partner at Khosla Ventures. “In Jacob, we have a founder that we have backed before with a team that has the track record, conviction and talent to execute on this incredibly daunting challenge.”

About Relay

Relay helps leaders run their teams more effectively by establishing the right workflows, running them on time, and automating tedious coordination.

Website: https://www.tryrelay.app

LinkedIn: Relay

Twitter: @tryrelayapp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005286/en/

Jacob Bank

press@tryrelay.app