Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources

Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing in automating and unifying governance for organizations worldwide. Reveal’s investment in Technically Creative allows the immediate deployment of a large number of data connectors to expand governance and compliance workflows within Reveal 11 – all of which will be fully-automated, cloud-native and scalable.

“Reveal continues to deliver on our promise to develop and deploy the very best technology right now, to benefit our customers at every step of the discovery process,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “Our acquisition of Technically Creative has enabled us to create an automated data connector suite and swat team that nimbly and seamlessly pulls data from emerging and legacy sources without needing forensic teams or additional hardware.”

The volume, variety and velocity of data is expanding at an unprecedented rate and the importance of being able to effectively extract key facts quickly and securely has never been more critical. With the acquisition of Technically Creative and Reveal’s rapid deployment of its robust suite of connectors, the company will establish a direct and secure connection from data sources like Office 365, Teams, Slack and more, to Reveal’s AI ecosystem. This fully-automated process dramatically accelerates time to insight and reduces the cost of preservation and collection for clients, while at the same time mitigating risk when data is on the move.

The team from Technically Creative, led by Chris Amatulli, will work together with Reveal’s technologists to continue to do what they do best in their new roles at Reveal.

“For more than 16 years our team has worked with the world’s largest corporations in a variety of sectors, from healthcare to finance, to build out the most comprehensive line up of connectors and governance workflows available on the market,” said Chris Amatulli, Reveal’s new vice president of Engineering, Connectors. “We’re beyond excited to leverage Reveal’s powerful AI platform and capabilities to build on our previous achievements to innovate and execute the next-generation of data workflow solutions for Reveal clients.”

Reveal connectors and custom workflow solutions are fully-integrated with, and available on, the Reveal 11 platform. With the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market, Reveal 11 is uniquely equipped to handle matters at any scale. Combined with the industry’s most advanced visualization tools on the market, clients can quickly and more deeply understand their digital environments in ways traditional tools simply cannot replicate.

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents have already signed on to use the Reveal 11 platform. For more information about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery and investigations that combines world-class document review technology, processing, visual analytics that transforms structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. On-premise or in the cloud, Reveal helps organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing an unmatched user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

