Source Info Tech Inc., one of the renowned IT service providers in US, is all set to transform major industries by adopting Web 3.0 technologies with launch of their latest IT vertical ‘Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS)’. The company has announced that it will now offer IT services, products and strategic consultancy to businesses and customers in the blockchain and metaverse technologies.

Alok Dharayan – Co-founder Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Nowadays, blockchain technology is being adopted by leading organizations and soon all industries will transform their data storage & data authentication mechanisms to improve productivity significantly. Unilever, Walmart and Nike are some of the many companies who have entered the Web 3.0 space and many more are to follow.

MBS seeks to help businesses understand how they could benefit from this revolutionary technology and offer their products and services to their specific use cases.

Interestingly, Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS) can provide blockchain technology to the E-commerce, retail, healthcare, education, media, banking, and many other industries including the supply chain sector to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and eliminate risks in data storage and data ownership. It has a technology team of more than 350 people with significant experience and immense expertise who ensure that all clients’ needs are fulfilled.

According to Alok Dharayan, co-founder of Metaverse Blockchain Solutions, “The world is experiencing a Web 3.0 wave today that is exactly like the Internet wave of the early 2000s. Today, people can’t imagine a world without the internet, and to stay competitive, every industry and organization must adopt blockchain and metaverse technology.”

About the Company

Metaverse Blockchain Solutions is the leading end-to-end metaverse and blockchain development services provider. It is an expert in the development of a tailored decentralised ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs. One may use blockchain technology to implement and protect their business by leveraging the power of blockchain systems.

The company offers rigorous web 3.0-based metaverse and virtual reality development services to a vast pool of businesses. Metaverse Blockchain Solutions is determined to elevate the web 3.0 experience with a real thrill and unmatched development. Primarily the company has a client base in the U.S, U.K and UAE regions including top universities in the education sector and top celebrities in the entertainment industry, but is open to business on a global scale.

