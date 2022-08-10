CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2022–

Saama Technologies, LLC. (“Saama”) today announced a multi-year agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to build and operationalize a new clinical data layer leveraging Saama’s Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) to strengthen Merck’s clinical development capabilities and expedite pipeline progress.

“Saama and Merck share a commitment to accelerating drug development and utilizing state-of-the-art Machine Learning for clinical data management processes. We are pleased to support the clinical development efforts of one of the top biopharmaceutical companies in the world,” said Suresh Katta, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Saama Technologies. “LSAC will enable Merck’s team to optimize and automate processes, accelerate cycle times, and reduce costs in the quest to bring new treatments to patients sooner.”

Under the agreement, Merck will integrate LSAC into its clinical development systems to improve speed and efficiency related to the ingestion, curation, and transformation of data and facilitate processing from multiple internal and external data sources to multiple business platforms and analytics needs.

“With the increasing demands of Merck’s growing pipeline, it is crucial that we continue to embrace the latest digital technologies to optimize and expedite our data management, clinical trial operations and biostatistics capabilities,” said Dr. Eliav Barr, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “By integrating Saama’s Machine Learning-driven platform across our clinical functions we aim to fuel significant process efficiencies and elevate the user experience for our talented clinical teams.”

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Merck and are committed to achieving transformational outcomes that expedite delivery of drugs to patients,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO, Saama Technologies.

Saama’s LSAC is an end-to-end, Machine Learning (ML)-enabled, clinical data management and cognitive insight platform designed to accelerate clinical research outcomes. The company’s cloud-based, AI-powered solutions and services offer powerful data aggregation, monitoring, analytics, and collaboration capabilities, so sponsors and CROs can optimize drug development processes while ensuring the reduction of cycle times and data quality. In addition, technology-agnostic applications allow integration with existing systems. Saama’s AI models are trained using more than a hundred million clinical data points and are easily embedded into existing infrastructure and business workflows.

About Saama Technologies, LLC.

Saama is the life science industry leader of ClinTech, the new category of purpose-built, AI-based clinical insights and automation platforms empowering faster, safer clinical development and regulatory programs. Over 50 biotech companies–including many top 20 pharmaceutical companies–use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform to accelerate over 1,500 studies, including the clinical trial for the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate unprecedented, authoritative oversight and automation of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring treatments to patients sooner. Discover more: www.saama.com. Follow @SaamaTechInc on Twitter.

