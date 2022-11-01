A total of 65 global electronics manufacturing and design companies have pledged to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

The Semiconductor Climate Consortium was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across semiconductor value chain, said Mousumi Bhat, vice president of sustainability programs at SEMI, a chip manufacturing trade group with global membership.

Consortium members and SEMI will participate at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which takes place from November 8 to November 10 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.

Representatives from SCC member companies and SEMI will hold informational sessions at the event, and requests to attend a session and for more information on the SCC can be sent to SCC@semi.org.

Bhat said that the group has been in the works for a long time and has the benefit of having members from around the world participating in it.

The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor ecosystem companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain.

SEMI’s programs

The consortium’s members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Collaboration – Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Transparency – Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.

Ambition – Set near- and long-term decarbonization targets with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.50C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, Bhat said.

“I applaud all Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members for their leadership in this critical initiative and for their continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a statement. “While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonize, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero. I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission.”

Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members

Semiconductors are heart of digital electronics.

The members include Advantest, Google, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Aicello, Hermes-Epitek, Plexus Corp. AMD, Hitachi High-Tech, Samsung Electronics, Ams OSRAM Group, Imec, Schneider Electric, Analog Devices, Intel, Applied Materials, JSR, Showa Denko Materials, Arkema, KLA, SK Hynix, ASE, Kokusai Electric, SkyWater, ASM, Kulicke & Soffa, Sphera, ASML, Lam Research, STMicroelectronics, ASMPT, Lasertec, Sumitomo Chemical, Athinia, Longi, Tokyo Electron, Axcelis, Marvell, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Brewer Science, Micron, Tokyo Seimitsu, DAS Environmental Expert, Microsoft, Tri Chemical Laboratories, Donjin Semichem, Monument Chemical, TSMC, DuPont, Mycronic, UCT, Ebara, Nanya Technology, ULVAC, Edwards, Nikon, UTAC, Entegris, NXP, VAT Group, GlobalFoundries, Onsemi, Western Digital, GlobalWafers and Ovivo.

The group still has a long way to go to get everyone on board, as there are 2,500 member companies within SEMI. But it’s a start with some very big companies involved.

“The commitment and support of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members is truly inspiring,” said Bhat. “SCC members recognize the climate impact of the industry and the need for a heightened focus on collaboration to drive sustainable growth across the value chain. We look forward to setting meaningful sustainability goals and helping ensure a healthy environment for future generations.”

The next phase in the development of the SCC is the election of its governing council. Representing a broad cross-section of the value chain, the council will establish the consortium’s priorities to be carried out by member-led work groups.