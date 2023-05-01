SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1, 2023–

Shield Capital is pleased to announce the admission of Michael Brown as Partner of the firm.

Mike joined SHIELD in October 2022 as a Venture Partner after four impactful years as a senior Department of Defense (DoD) official leading the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Mike expanded DIU’s national presence and engagement with technology innovators and company founders critical to emerging national security requirements and capabilities.

Mike previously served as the CEO of two Fortune 500 publicly-traded technology companies, Symantec and Quantum Corporation. At Symantec, Mike led the company’s strategic shift to focus on cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions while divesting the storage management businesses. Mike began his tech career at disk drive maker Quantum Corporation when the company was a newly public company with $40 million in revenues. He served in various marketing and general management roles helping grow the company into a $6 billion market leader. Mike has considerable company governance experience, having served on the boards of 10 public and private companies.

Mike brings a deep understanding of critical technologies in SHIELD’s investment domains of artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber security, and space. His executive experience and leadership in national security (Foreign Affairs: Taiwan’s urgent task. A radical new strategy to keep China away) align with SHIELD’s team, investment strategy, and mission.

“Mike is a tremendous leader, investor, and technology executive with a deep understanding of national security. Having collaborated with Mike for the past 8 years, I am thrilled to welcome him as full-time partner of the firm,” said Raj Shah, Managing Partner, Shield Capital.

Philip Bilden, Managing Partner, Shield Capital, noted: “Mike’s senior leadership experience and relationships are invaluable to SHIELD’s portfolio companies that bridge technology and national security. Mike will be an asset to SHIELD’s company founders as they scale their businesses and engage with government customers. We are honored by his partnership.”

About Shield Capital

Shield Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies building frontier technologies in artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, and space. SHIELD’s veteran team of company founders, investors, and national security leaders is mission-focused to support the entrepreneurs addressing challenges and opportunities at the nexus of commercial industry and national security. Mission Matters at SHIELD. Learn more at www.Shieldcap.com.

